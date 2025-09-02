bagel on the run
Houston bagel shop with freshly-baked fare sprints into Clear Lake
The second Houston-area location of Jeff’s Bagel Run is at the starting blocks. It will begin a soft opening this Wednesday, September 3, in Clear Lake.
Located at 923 Bay Area Blvd., the new Jeff’s features a drive-through, which should aid diners seeking to grab bagels, schmears, and coffee on their way to work. Houston franchisees Brian and Jillian Hess opened the first Houston-area location of Jeff’s in Bellaire back in January.
Brian Hess tells CultureMap he’s learned a lot about bagels since then. “I think it’s going well,” he says. “The community seems to appreciate having a Jeff’s. We get a lot of positive reviews. Hundreds of people come out every weekend.”
Founded in Orlando, Florida in 2019, Jeff’s Bagel Run serves 15 flavors of bagels in both traditional flavors like poppy, sesame, salt, and everything as well as non-traditional flavors such as asiago, cacio e pepe, and jalapeno cheddar. They’re paired with more than a dozen spreads, covering everything from whipped butter and plain cream cheese to banana pudding and roasted jalapeno. With fall on the way, the shop will add seasonal pumpkin flavors for bagels, schmears, and coffee.
Since the bagels are boiled and baked throughout the day — ensuring that fresh bagels are available as frequently as every half hour — Jeff’s doesn’t offer toasting, which hasn’t always sat well with the bakery’s customers.
“People aren’t happy about not toasting,” Hess says. “We’re just trying to bring that fresh baked bagel experience. Everyone is used to the toasted experience.”
The couple’s franchise agreement calls for them to open five locations throughout Houston. They’re in negotiations for a store in the Uptown/Tanglewood area, Hess says, with two more to follow after that.
To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers on Wednesday and Thursday will receive a free sticker and a coupon for a free bagel and spread to redeem on their next visit (limit one per customer, per day).
For Friday’s grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free sticker and a coupon for a free bagel and spread to redeem on their next visit. (one per customer, per day). In addition, the first 50 customers who order a large iced beverage will receive a free koozie.
Jeff’s Bagel Run will be open daily from 6:30 am-2 pm.