Houston steakhouse makes 2026 list of America's most romantic restaurants
Locals might want to make their Valentine's Day reservations early: Houston's iconic Pappas Bros. Steakhouse at the Galleria has been spotlighted in OpenTable's 2026 list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America.
The list was compiled using more than nine million restaurant reviews on OpenTable from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025. Restaurants were evaluated based on six metrics, including diner ratings, the percentage of reservations made in advance, and more. Qualified restaurants were not given a score; they were instead ranked by the percentage of reviews that included the tag “romantic."
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse was one of five total Texas eateries that made the 2026 list, and it boasts a second Houston location downtown and a third in Dallas. It's also the first Houston eatery to be included on the list after the city was snubbed in 2025.
Since opening its original Galleria restaurant in 1995, this award-winning steakhouse has become a popular favorite amongst locals, tourists, wine lovers, and fine dining enthusiasts alike. It has also been recommended by Michelin for the last two consecutive years.
For Valentine's Day, the restaurant will be serving a three-course, $115 menu that includes a choice of soup or salad to start, three different steak choices (filet, strip, or ribeye), a vegetable side, and a choice of dessert. It will be available at both locations from Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15.
According to its OpenTable profile, Pappas Bros. offers the "classic steakhouse experience" and specializes in dry-aged meats while curating an extensive wine list of more than 6,000 varieties.
"Our wine list has earned Wine Spectator's Grand Award consecutively since 2010," the profile says. "Our Master Sommelier, Steven McDonald, was named The MICHELIN Guide Texas Sommelier of the Year in its inaugural year in the state. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or a novice, our team of certified sommeliers will help guide you to the perfect bottle."
According to OpenTable, popular dishes on the menu include the 26-ounce dry-aged Porterhouse steak, the eight-ounce filet mignon, and the fried oysters. Reviewers also highlight several other non-steak offerings.
"I recommend the iceberg wedge with the honey bacon -- to die for," one reviewer wrote. "We had seafood this time instead of steak and both mains were excellent. The mushroom side is [the] best [I]'ve had at a steakhouse. Highly recommend this location."
Can't go wrong with a juicy steak and a glass of wine.Photo courtesy of OpenTable
For a more in-depth analysis of the restaurant's best courses, CultureMap Houston editor Eric Sandler and a team of five local restaurant experts included several Pappas Bros. menu items in their 2024 fantasy football-style steakhouse draft.
Additionally, the steakhouse prides itself on its attentive staff, and many reviewers note the restaurant's consistent "outstanding service."
"My anniversary could have easily been ruined by typical Houston traffic," a reviewer wrote. "The manager Jay, went above and beyond and made sure it was not. The food and service was great and our anniversary felt extra special with Jay letting our server know."
Houstonians that will be eschewing their hometown and embarking on a romantic Valentine's Day getaway elsewhere in Texas can check out these four other romantic restaurants, as suggested by OpenTable:
- Jeffrey's Restaurant in Austin
- Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab in Austin (Truluck's also has locations in Houston, Dallas, and Southlake)
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Dallas' Park District (Perry's also has locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio)
- Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood in San Antonio