a taste of the motor city
Favorite Heights pizzeria opens new location in Bellaire
Bellaire residents, the time has come to feast on Detroit-style pizza. Gold Tooth Tony’s has opened its second location as of this Friday, August 30.
Located in the former Pink’s Pizza at 5225 Bellaire Blvd, the new Gold Tooth Tony’s opens with all of the things diners have enjoyed about the original location in the Heights. That starts with its signature rectangular pies that are loaded up with both traditional and creative toppings — everything from staples like pepperoni or a meat lover’s to Sebastian’s Big Idea, a Hawaiian riff topped with Spam, togarashi-roasted pineapple, and furikake seasoning.
Gold Tooth Tony's serves Detroit-style pizza. Courtesy of Gold Tooth Tony's
The menu also includes sandwiches, salads, and snacks, including a chicken parm sub, a Caesar, and GTT’s signature pizza tots, which are covered in the same brick cheese that’s used on the pizzas. Although wings were not in the initial plans for this location, they restaurant managed to include them, too.
Chef Anthony Calleo, who founded Gold Tooth Tony’s with his business partner Blake Harris, tells CultureMap that he’s heard from many Bellaire residents who are looking forward to having the restaurant nearby. He credits that excitement to his staff, who have spent the past year making the restaurant’s original location a success.
“The team we put together is really just crushing it. Everyone is doing a very good job. That’s what’s driving it. People really like the food. I think it’s good,” Calleo says.
Calleo has also received positive feedback about menu changes he implemented a few months ago. They included adding a supreme pizza to the menu and providing an extensive build-your-own menu that allows customers to choose any four toppings for $20.
“Our sales really dictated those changes,” Calleo says. “Since we’ve made them, people really like the things we’ve put on, especially the Detroit Supreme. That’s become one of our most popular pizzas.”
One thing he’s looking forward to is more collaborations. Gold Tooth Tony’s has served pizzas created by a number of local chefs. Beginning next month, its roasted pineapple with have a starring role in a new ice cream from Amy’s, the Austin-based scoop shop that’s next door to Gold Tooth Tony’s in the Heights. Details about that flavor will be released soon, Calleo promises.
For now, Calleo and his team are ready to serve pizza to Bellaire residents. The new restaurant will be open daily from 11 am - 10 pm.