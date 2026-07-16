This week in eating
9 things to know in Houston food: Openings, bingo, and bourbon tasting
The World Cup festivities may be winding down, but Houston's restaurant scene is keeping the momentum going. From restaurant openings and drag bingo to an anniversary celebration and a bourbon tasting, here are the latest happenings on the city's culinary calendar.
Openings and Coming Attractions
Brazilian steakhouse Sal e Brasa has claimed the former Chacho's at 6006 Westheimer Road for a new location that will join its existing restaurant in The Woodlands, Chron reports. Renovations are underway, including the addition of private dining rooms, with the restaurant aiming to open by the end of 2026. Sal e Brasa is the sister concept to Avenida Brazil Churrascaria, which has locations in Clear Lake and Stafford.
Late night cookie cravings just got easier to satisfy in Sugar Land. Insomnia Cookies opened its 33rd location at 2270 Lone Star Drive. The bakery is known for staying open late, including until 1 am Sunday through Wednesday and 3 am Thursday through Saturday.
Original ChopShop, the fast-casual restaurant known for its bowls, salads, juices, and protein shakes, is coming to Memorial City. Patrons are invited to the cafe’s grand opening on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am, with the first 50 receiving a tote bag with the purchase of any breakfast entree, bowl, salad, or sandwich. The business will also be donating 10 percent of its opening day proceeds to Mental Health America of Greater Houston. Original ChopShop’s new Memorial City location is at 10100 Katy Freeway in Suite 180.
Events
Thursday, July 23
Drag Bingo at Bar Daphne
Queen Persephone is taking over Hotel Daphne’s newly opened bar for a lively night of entertainment and drag bingo with prizes and themed rounds. 8 pm.
Friday, July 24 - Sunday, July 26
Bar Buena Anniversary Weekend
The River Oaks bar that's connected to Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina is marking its first anniversary with a weekend of happy hour specials. Friday and Saturday feature taco specials and $9 classic cocktails, $4 beers, and $5 micheladas from 3-5:30 pm, while Sunday has half off back-bar pours and food from 6-10 pm. Patrons can order featured dishes for the chance to win Lotería-inspired prizes.
Thursday, August 6
Bourbon Tasting at Truluck’s
Bourbon enthusiasts are invited to Truluck’s Westheimer location on Thursday, August 6, for an exclusive tasting with Stephen Beam, founder and master distiller of Yellowstone Bourbon. The $50 ticket includes four bourbon tastings, chef-curated pairings, and a signature cocktail. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Beam and hear about the 150-year legacy behind the historic bourbon brand. 5:30 pm.
Saturday, August 22
Mamma Mia! Brunch at Zanti Cucina Italiana
Mamma Mia, here Zanti goes again! Zanti Cucina Italiana has revived its Mamma Mia! Brunch, where fans can enjoy brunch while soaking in tunes by ABBA and ‘70s hits spun by a live DJ. The experience includes disco decorations, tableside service of themed cocktails, and mimosa specials. Patrons are encouraged to dress in their best disco or Greek island-inspired attire. Reservations are available via OpenTable. The Mamma Mia! 11 am.
Other news and notes
Escalante's Fine Tex-Mex has rolled out a limited-time summer menu inspired by the summer season. Items include stuffed plantain tostones, grilled street corn skewers, smoked pork belly enchiladas, a grilled shrimp salad with pineapple and mango, and the Summer Grill Feast — a $165, shareable platter that comes with beef and chicken fajitas, jalapeño sausage, bacon-wrapped cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños, and flame-grilled corn that's served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Houston mainstay Tony's is offering a limited-time, three-course menu that highlights the restaurant’s most requested dishes. The Off-Menu Icons menu begins with three appetizer options: grilled peppers and artichokes, lasagnette, or a warm spinach salad ($9 supplement). For entrees, choose from snapper Sheridan, veal cannelloni, and Steak Diane ($15 supplement). Dessert choices include zeppole, cannoli, and tableside bananas foster ($7 supplement). The $75 menu is available Thursday through Saturday for dinner during July and August. Reservations are recommended.