Montrose restaurant switcheroo
Soon-to-shutter Houston margarita bar will transform into new Latin eatery
The owners of Bari Ristorante are opening a new restaurant in Montrose’s dining-oriented Harlow District. Exilio Latin Flair will be the latest project from the trio of Pedro Teyuca, Tommy Nally, and Renato De Pirro, who also acquired Houston steakhouse Georgia James in 2024.
Coming later this year to the Verde Garden space, Exilio will serve dishes inspired by the cuisines of Central America, Latin America, South America, and Spain. That could include everything from Peruvian ceviches to Argentinian steaks and Spanish-style tapas. It will pair those dishes with New World wines from South America as well as select vintages from Spain.
"Our food 'language' is romance and having a restaurant that serves Latin food is a good marriage," Teyuca and Nally write in an email. "Latin food comes with rich back stories, heritage ingredients, and a passionate soul. It's easy to see why we are excited to bring Exilio to Houston diners."
Exilio will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
A rendering previews Exilio Latin Flair.Rendering courtesy of Castroparedes International, Inc.
Designer Carlos Castroparedes, who also created the distinctive look of Bari Ristorante, will take the lead in transforming Verde Garden into Exilio.
Prior to opening Exilio, the partners will unveil a second location of Bari in the former Tris space in The Woodlands Waterway district. In addition to the Italian cuisine served at Bari’s original location in River Oaks District, The Woodlands’ location will offer an expanded menu of steaks.
The Kirby Group (Heights Bier Garten, Pitch 25) opened Verde Garden in 2023. Scheduled to close this Saturday, January 17, the Mexican-inspired concept featured a menu of Tex-Mex favorites and blended-to-order frozen cocktails.
“Verde was a special place for us, and we’re proud of what it became and the community around it,” Kirby Group co-owner Andy Aweida said in a statement. “While this location is closing, the brand isn’t going away. This decision allows us to focus on what’s next, and we’re excited about the future of Verde. We’re also pleased that another concept will be taking over the space, further adding to the energy and making Harlow District an even more desirable destination.”