baked fresh daily
Beloved Mexican bakery opens near the Galleria with pan dulce and more
One of Houston’s favorite destinations for pan dulce has arrived in the Galleria area. El Bolillo Bakery is now open at 3507 Fountain View Drive.
Located on the site that housed the Firehouse Saloon, the 9,500-square-foot bakery is El Bolillo’s fifth location, joining outposts on Airline Drive near the Houston Farmers Market; one in Pasadena; one in the Gulfgate neighborhood near the intersection of Wayside Dr. and I-45; and a Mission Bend location that opened last year.
Inside, customers will find butterfly murals painted by artist Mariel Rascon, an El Bolillo employee for over a decade. Intended as an homage to traditional Mexican bakeries, the murals are designed to provide a welcoming environment for purchasing breads, sweets, and more.
Like its siblings, the new El Bolillo is open daily from 6 am until 10 pm.
Founded in 1998 near the Heights, El Bolillo offers Latin breads, pan dulce, tres leches, and more. Each location bakes more than 100 different items fresh daily without the use of preservatives.
"At El Bolillo Bakery, we believe in inclusivity and accessibility, whether you're celebrating a special occasion with one of our exquisite specialty cakes or simply stopping by for a freshly baked bolillo, there's something here for everyone. Our mission is to provide a space where all are welcome, regardless of their background or budget,” El Bolillo COO Andrew Miller said in a statement.
“We're excited to bring the warmth and flavor of El Bolillo Bakery to the heart of the Galleria area," Miller added. "This location represents not only a significant expansion for us but also an opportunity to introduce our unique offerings to a new market in Houston.”
El Bolillo is operated by Garza Management Group. Last year, the company took over operations for Common Bond. It also operates 1891 American Eatery & Bar, a family-friendly neighborhood restaurant in the Heights.