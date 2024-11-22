blinded with science
New York's science-themed holiday bar shakes up the Museum District
A taste of Manhattan has made its way to Houston with the immersive LIT-Mas Spectacular holiday pop-up. From now until January 12, Houstonians can discover the hype behind New York City’s The Drunken Lab that's known for its unique blend of science and cocktails.
This pop-up marks the first expansion for The Drunken Lab’s parent company, Science and Sip, a concept created to make science accessible and unforgettable. Attendees can dive into holiday-themed science experiments — including explosive endothermic reactions — while enjoying festive cocktails in a winter wonderland setting enhanced with a live DJ. Appropriately, the pop-up is located in the Museum District at 4715 Main Street.
“Houston was the perfect next step for Science and Sip,” founder Cautney Nelson said in a statement. “The city’s vibrant culture, love of celebration, and ties to science through world-famous programs like NASA aligns beautifully with our mission to blend entertainment with discovery.”
Visitors enter a world filled with larger-than-life gingerbread decor and candy-inspired installations where light bulbs and laboratory flasks have been transformed into quirky beverage containers. Admission includes one cocktail or mocktail, a lab coat and goggles, and two to three science experiments. Add-ons like cocktail-filled ornament “Booze Balls” and Grinch-inspired pouches in festive red and green add an extra dose of holiday charm.
“We’re thrilled to host guests for an immersive holiday experience that merges festive fun with curiosity,” Nelson added. “With each pop-up, we aim to create a space where a great party and exploration come together, and we’re excited to see how Houston embraces The LIT-Mas Spectacular.”
A portion of the proceeds from LIT-Mas will benefit Millennial Scnce, a nonprofit founded by Nelson that provides students with accessible STEM resources and educational opportunities.
Tickets are available for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with showtimes at 2:30 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm. Private party and group bookings are also available.