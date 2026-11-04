pizza party
Edgy pizza chain sets opening date for first Houston-area store
An Ohio-based pizza chain will soon make its Houston-area debut. Donatos Pizza will open in Humble on Saturday, November 14 (15906 Woodland Hills Dr.).
Founded in 1963 by Jim Grote, Donatos is a rapidly-growing chain that operates more than 170 locations nationwide. Its pizza are also available in non-traditional locations such as sports stadiums and select Red Robin restaurants.
Donatos is known for its edge-to-edge toppings applied to a thin, crispy crust. More than a dozen pizzas are available, including veggie, four cheese, and pepperoni with hot honey. It also serves sandwiches such as meatball and Italian cold cuts, along with salads and wings.
Local franchisee Tyler Wheatley is a University of Houston alum who spent more than 20 years in the technology industry. He signed an agreement to open three Donatos locations in northeast Houston. The chain also has three locations in Dallas.
"I believe in having a purpose beyond serving great food, investing in people and making a positive impact in the community,” Wheatley said in a statement. “Donatos' commitment to serving others, supporting families and team members, and making people's days a little better really resonated with me. And, of course, there's the pizza. The Edge to Edge concept is unique, the product is outstanding, and I can't wait to introduce it to Houston."
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.