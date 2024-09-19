hey, mr dj
Pioneering Texas DJ plans epic Round Top wine bash
David Wrangler knows how to throw a party. Under the moniker DJ Disko Cowboy, he’s traveled the world performing eclectic sets built around old school country music.
Now, he’s bringing the same sensibility that has made his Vinyl Ranch lifestyle brand a social media sensation to the world of food and wine.
Meet Vinho Ranch. After a recent trial run in San Antonio, Wrangler is bringing his talents to Zapp Hall in Round Top on October 16 for an event he’s calling Ranchers’ Roast.
Presented in collaboration with his brother Daniel, a former H-E-B executive that Wrangler refers to as The Seafood Dude, and chef Johnny Ochoa of Luling’s Hometown Meat Market, the evening will include food, natural wines from The Austin Winery, and live music from country artists Jonathan Terrell and Pendelum Hearts. Expect cultured Texas oysters, three or four beef courses, and dessert. While the meal will include a seated component, it will be more lively and interactive than a traditional wine dinner — as one might expect from a dinner held at a historic dance hall.
“This is more of a party than a wine dinner,” Wrangler tells CultureMap. “If you attend traditional wine dinners, I feel like it’s more about communicating with the person sitting next to you. This one is going to be more of a party. There’s live fire cooking. We’re building this beautiful grill with cinder blocks. If you come early, you’ll see [Ochoa] breaking down a side of beef.”
Getting into food and wine is a natural next step for the producer and performer, who says he and his brother developed the idea after a recent trip to Portugal to do some soul searching. His numerous friends in the food and wine business have already reached out about working together for future events. He’s even planning to release his own line of natural wines next year.
In addition to Round Top, Wrangler has plans for dinners in New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Denver with more to be announced soon. The biggest challenge will be ensuring the wine dinners are executed at the same level as his dance parties and other events
“There’s a lot happening here,” he says. “It’s happening really quickly at the busiest time of the year for me. Trying to navigate it and make sure I don’t fumble the ball.”
For more information, including tickets, check out Eventbrite.