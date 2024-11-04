Sports + Snacks
All the game-day snacks + drinks awaiting you at The Tailgate 2024
Attention, sports fans: The Tailgate is almost here. CultureMap Houston's signature sporty event, presented by Verizon, is happening Monday, November 11, at 8th Wonder Brewery, and you'll want to be there.
Why? Because even if you aren't a football fanatic, hockey hound, soccer supporter, or basketball and baseball buff, you're probably a big fan of fantastic local food and drinks.
All Tailgate tickets include bites by participating restaurants, complimentary premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets come with one-hour-early entry, access to a dedicated VIP bar, an exclusive meet-and-greet with two popular Houston Texans alumni (courtesy of Verizon), and more perks for an elevated experience.
You also get to make your voice heard before the event, as readers are now voting for their favorite local wings restaurant in our Ultimate Wing Showdown. Think of this as sort of like the Sweet 16, where local champs face off in an online tournament and the winner will be revealed at the party. Click here to vote for your favorites.
Hungry yet? Popular Houston restaurants and chefs will create tailgate-inspired dishes for attendees to sample and vote for their favorite.
Here's even more of what's on the menu at The Tailgate:
- Adobo beef tacos from 1891 American Eatery & Bar
- Wings and loaded french fries from Big City Wings
- Comfort Foodies' signature empanadas in four flavors: oxtail, beef and cheese, chicken and cheese, and spinach and cheese
- Shrimp ceviche shooters and brisket on a croissant from The Halal Guys
- St. Louis ribs with Comeback Sauce from Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition
- Spicy and regular Layne's chicken fingers with dipping sauce
- Smoked salmon handroll from Kokoro
- Loro's smoked brisket tostadas with shishito salsa
- Ramen Frito pie from Ramen Tatsu-Ya
- Lobster rolls, corn and crab bisque, lobster bisque, and whoopie pies from Mainely Sandwiches
- Smoked pulled pork bahn mi pizza from Pizarro's Pizza
- Al pastor sausage and challah lobster roll from Saint Arnold Brewing Company
- Sweet jerk chili wings from Southern Jerks
- Spicy ranch wings from Taste Kitchen + Bar
- Laab chicken sandwiches with tortilla chips from Thai Tail
- The Waffle Bus' Hot Mess Fries: seasoned waffle fries topped with spicy buttermilk fried chicken bites, white cheddar mac and cheese, and Thunder Sauce
- 72-hour sous vide wagyu short rib from Uchi
- Wagyu meatballs and edamame fritters from Uchiko Houston
- A kolache-eating contest sponsored by Shipley Do-Nuts, where the winner will receive free doughnuts for a year.
To wet your whistle, there will be signature cocktails by Jameson Irish Whiskey and Weber Ranch Vodka (including an espresso martini made with Shipley Do-Nuts cold brew), along with THC seltzers from Howdy and 8th Wonder beers.
The event will also shine a spotlight on local sports organizations, including the Texans, which will raffle off a CJ Stroud-signed White Panel football. The Astros will show off their Shooting Stars dancers as well as the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies, and their Shuttle Crew team will bring prizes. Houston soccer stars the Dynamo and Dash will raffle team-signed jerseys.
We'll keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
Tickets are $75 for VIP and $50 for General Admission. For a limited time, we’re giving you $10 off; use code Tailgate10 at checkout.
Get your tickets now before they sell out, and we’ll see you on November 11.
---
The Tailgate is sponsored by Verizon, HOWDY, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Houston Powder Coaters, Holey Moley Golf Club, Mizzen + Main, Shipley Do-nuts, East River 9, and more to be announced.