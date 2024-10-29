Texans legends at The Tailgate
Meet 2 fan-favorite Houston Texans at CultureMap's Tailgate event
CultureMap is making our final preparations for The Tailgate, our all-out party devoted to everyone’s favorite way to get in the gameday spirit. It’s coming to you Monday, November 11 at 8th Wonder in EaDo.
Attendees who treat themselves to VIP tickets get a number of perks, including early admission and a dedicated bar. And we’re upping the game with a special meet-and-greet with two of the Houston Texans' most popular alumni — defensive stars Brian Cushing and Travis Johnson, courtesy of presenting sponsor Verizon.
Selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Cushing won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. In a nine-year career with the team, he compiled 424 solo tackles, which ranks third all-time for the Texans. Fans appreciated his full-throttle playing style and team-first mentality.
Johnson, also a first-round pick, played four seasons for the Texans. His outspoken personality has made him one of the team’s most popular alumni. He lives in Missouri City with his five children. He told Texans broadcaster Drew Dougherty that he takes his role as a team ambassador seriously.
“It meant to me being an ambassador of the brand as far as let the young guys know what the standard is. Let the young guys know what it means to be a Houston Texan. Around here, it was always about family. It was always about how you go to work, how you go about your work,” Johnson said during an episode of the Texans “Where Are They Now” podcast.
Attendees of The Tailgate will enjoy a range of experiences showcasing local sports and local food. More than a dozen restaurants will be serving game day-inspired bites, including Big City Wings, The Waffle Bus, Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Pizaro’s Pizza, Uchi, and Uchiko.
Don't forget to vote for your favorite wings in our bracket-style Ultimate Wing Showdown; the winner will be announced at the event.
The event will also shine a spotlight on local sports organizations, including the Texans, which will raffle off a CJ Stroud-signed White Panel Football. The Astros will show off their Shooting Stars dancers as well as the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies, and their Shuttle Crew team will bring prizes. Houston soccer stars the Dynamo and Dash will raffle team-signed jerseys.
Guests can expect more fun, games, and prizes courtesy of our event sponsors and local vendors, including Verizon, HOWDY, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Houston Powder Coaters, Holey Moley Golf Club, Mizzen + Main, Shipley Do-nuts, and more.
Tickets are $75 for VIP and $50 for General Admission. For a limited time, we’re giving you $10 off; use code Tailgate10 at checkout. Get your tickets now.
