French pastry chef perks up Houston with first U.S. coffee shop and café
A French coffee shop and cafe is coming to Houston. Pastry chef Jean-François Feuillette will open the first U.S. location of Café Feuillette in River Oaks District next year.
Located at the corner of Betis and Westcreek on the first floor of the Grey House Apartments, Café Feuillette will be open for breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks. Diners can expect design elements such as cozy benches and floral wallpaper, according to press materials.
“I’m thrilled to bring the Café Feuillette concept to the United States and especially to Houston,” Feuillette said in a statement. “This city truly won me over. Its energy, cultural richness, and culinary scene made it the ideal place to introduce our French coffee shop concept abroad,”
Café Feuillette’s menu will center on salads, sandwiches, and classic French desserts such as filled madeleines, canelés, brioches, and chocolate fondant. They’ll be paired with drinks named for French desserts such as vanilla flan and Paris-brest.
“We take pride in making everything ourselves, from the vinaigrette to the mayonnaise, and of course, the bread in every sandwich. It’s all about taste. That’s how we stand out, just like we do in our bakeries in France,” Feuillette said.
Chef Feuillette trained at Paris’s celebrated Pierre Hermé bakery before establishment a network of over 100 bakeries in France. He also operates Frédélian in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France and Chez Lucette in Blois.
Café Feuillette is his take on the modern coffee shop. If it’s successful in Houston, the cafe could grow throughout America.
“The potential for growth in the U.S. is endless,” Feuillette said. “We are passionate about showcasing our French know-how to Americans, and this is just the beginning.”