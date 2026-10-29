Bungalow, refreshed
Houston restaurant relocates to historic downtown spot, adds veteran chef
A downtown restaurant has moved — two blocks down the street. Bungalow Dining has opened the doors to its new address at The Rice apartment building (909 Texas Avenue), three months after closing its original location at 407 Main Street.
Now in the space that was formerly occupied by Sambuca, an Italian restaurant that closed in 2024, Bungalow has undergone a transformation, with new menu items and three private dining rooms. Founded in 2022 by ALife Hospitality, the previous iteration of Bungalow Dining featured white and black marble, gold accents, and mirrors. Now, the interior features rich and natural tones with distinctive light fixtures that create a romantic atmosphere.
“This move represents the evolution of Bungalow and what we believe the brand can become,” co-owner JR Martins said in a statement. “We had an opportunity to create a space that builds on what our guests already loved about Bungalow while giving us more ways to serve them. From the new menu and private dining rooms to the patio and bar, we were very intentional about creating a restaurant that feels like the next chapter of Bungalow.”
The three private dining spaces accommodate 20, 25, and 30 patrons respectively, and are scattered throughout the first and second floor, with one overlooking the main dining room below.
Executive chef Mark Holley leads the kitchen, bringing decades of experience along with new dishes that are meant to introduce “a new culinary direction for the restaurant,” according to a release. Holley is known for his time at a number of notable Houston restaurants, including Pesce, Holley's, and Davis St.
The menu combines global and Gulf Coast influences with classic steakhouse items. Diners can start their meals with appetizers such as a snapper crudo with coconut milk leche and Scotch bonnet oil or jerk wagyu meatballs with honey barbecue sauce. For entrees, options include halibut with crabmeat and orzo, a 48-hour oxtail ragu, and a 32-ounce tableside tomahawk. To finish, there’s New Orleans-style praline cheesecake and lemon buttermilk chess pie.
“We want Bungalow to be a place that can be part of so many different occasions,” co-owner Jonathan Reitzell said. “You can come in for cocktails, have dinner, celebrate a birthday, host a private dinner, or spend an evening on the patio. This new location gives us the ability to create those different experiences under one roof, and we’re excited for Houston to see what we’ve been working on.”
Bungalow Dining is located at 909 Texas Avenue and is open from 4-11 pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 4 pm to midnight, Friday and Saturday.