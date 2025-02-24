The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards highlight leaders in the culinary industry within specific categories — but every year, CultureMap’s editors add a twist with the introduction of a wildcard. For 2025, the twist is Best Coffee Shop.
In a city where each neighborhood has its own flavor, these coffee spots offer more than just a caffeine fix. The range of coffee shops highlighted utilizes science, sustainability, and craftsmanship to create consistently delicious sips. In addition, many of them take their food offerings as seriously as their drinks, with award-winning bites that have earned national recognition.
From neighborhood cafés that have redefined the art of brewing to vibrant community hubs that double as meeting spots, our picks showcase the very best of the city’s coffee scene while offering a taste of Houston’s vibrant culture.
Find out which shop rises about the rest at our Tastemaker Awards ceremony April 3 at Silver Street Studios.
Blacksmith
Since opening its first Montrose location in 2012, Blacksmith has carved out a reputation for its artisanal brews and being a favorite of Houston hospitality workers, who frequent the shop before heading to their jobs at some of the city's best restaurants. Patrons enjoy expertly brewed coffees crafted from beans sourced at Blacksmith’s affiliated Greenway Coffee roastery, enriched with hand-crafted syrups and house-made almond milk. Blacksmith’s second location, recently unveiled in the Memorial City area, showcases the same commitment. Not to mention, pastry chef Christina Au snagged Pastry Chef of the Year at the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
BlendIn Coffee Club
Coffee is a science at BlendIn; after all, owner Weihong Zhang has a Ph.D. in biochemistry. The coffee shop aims to be a “tree-to-cup expert,” in that they can trace each bean back to its origin before being freshly roasted in-store. With two locations — one in Sugar Land and another on Allen Parkway — the club offers everything from nitro cold brew to single-origin espresso and artful pour-overs, all served in bright, modern space that reflects the shop’s meticulous methods.
Brass Tacks
Brass Tacks isn’t just a coffee shop — it’s a vibrant hub that blends a café, bar, lounge, boardroom, and event space under one expansive roof. Whether you’re after a rich French press or a lavender latte, there’s a seating option for every mood — from plush couches and intimate booths to expansive community tables and snug nooks. With a menu ranging from indulgent Nutella crepes and hearty breakfast tacos to a robust Cuban sandwich, it’s the ideal spot for a casual catch-up or a quick break between meetings in EaDo or downtown.
Catalina Coffee
Stepping into Catalina Coffee is like taking a nostalgic journey back to a simpler time, which reflects the shop's status as one of Houston's oldest "Third Wave" coffee shops. With an emphasis on consistency and quality, this laid-back spot ditches the distractions — there is no Wi-Fi or outlets here — inviting patrons to savor the moment or at least hold a conversation. Exposed brick walls and the art (available for purchase) hanging on them lend a vintage charm to the space.
Koffeteria
For those who appreciate a side of sweet (or savory) with their coffee, Koffeteria is the destination. Coming soon to Spring Branch, its menu features a creative mix of sweet and savory breads that honor Houston’s immigrant culinary traditions. Signature items like the beef pho kolache and pistachio baklava croissant celebrate both local and Cambodian influences and pair well with coffees like the Salty Cambodian (a latte with sweetened condensed milk and a pinch of Maldon salt) or the Tiger Uppercut, a Thai iced tea with a shot of espresso that's named for the legendary knock out punch in the Street Fighter video game series. Chef-owner Vanarin Kuch’s accolades include a Pastry Chef of the Year win at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, and a spot on the New York Times list of America's best bakeries.
Slowpokes
Slowpokes has carved out a loyal fanbase with its fun and eclectic concept. It focuses on coffee, beer, and wine, each represented by adorable mascots (a sloth for coffee, a turtle for beer, and a snail for wine). Alongside a menu featuring everything from a breakfast bagel with crispy bacon and spinach to a prosciutto and fig flatbread, rotating coffee specials and collaborations with local vendors keep the experience fresh — helping the brand expand to six locations across the Houston area.
Tenfold Coffee
Coffee education meets exquisite brews at Tenfold Coffee. Owner Jacob Ibarra has traveled the globe learning about coffee, and he has brought that knowledge back to his hometown. With two locations (plus its coffee served in other local shops), you can catch a refreshing cold brew or an expertly crafted espresso drink and even watch the roasting process in action at their soon-to-open roastery. Tenfold focuses its sourcing on seven key origins, including Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Colombia, ensuring that every cup tells a story of origin and expertise.
Un Caffè
For those who appreciate the art of coffee-making as a performance, Un Caffè in Midtown delivers a front-row experience. Founder Soonkack Kook adds a personal touch, greeting each guest and occasionally surprising them with a special drink. Highlights include the popular Einspänner, a beloved Korean coffee drink. Kook pays homage to the birthplace of espresso, Italy, through the shop’s colorful decor and dedication to dark roasting.
Xela Coffee Roasters
Founders Benji Aguilar and Kaitlin O’Brien source direct-trade coffees and brew them into handcrafted beverages at this Second Ward roastery and coffee shop. The labels wrapped around the beverages boast designs by Benji, adding a personal touch. Xela’s pre-made coffee goods, served in convenient and quirky cold medicine bottles, are perfect for enjoying right away in their outdoor-only seating area or taking home to be savored later.
