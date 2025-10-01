2 day taco pop-up
James Beard Award-winning taco master pops up in Houston this weekend
One of Texas’s most renowned taquera is popping up in Houston this weekend. Ana Liz Pulido, chef-owner of Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission, TX, will be serving lunch at Third Place, the coffee shop and cafe located inside Heights restaurant Jūn.
Pulido has become one of the state’s most acclaimed taco masters. She won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas in 2024 and ranked no. 1 on Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat’s 2024 list of the state’s 50 best tacos.
Evelyn Garcia, one of Jūn’s chefs and co-owners, tells CultureMap that she met Pulido when she dined at Jūn after participating in Texas Monthly Taco Fest. “We have friends in common. We hit it off. She’s super awesome, very nice, very sweet,” Garcia says.
After showing Pulido the restaurant’s kitchen, Garcia regularly checked in with the chef about coming to Houston for a pop-up. “She would comment on Third Place stuff, I said, ‘whenever you want to come down, let me know. This is your house,’” Garcia adds.
Finally, Pulido reached out with her preferred weekend. Garcia and her business partner Henry Lu immediately said yes. Pulido’s menu will showcase her signature nixtamalized corn tortillas and freshly made flour tortillas as well as her signature blend of border flavors:
- Tlacoyo de Barbacoa Estilo Cerro Azul
- Tacos Subes Surtidos
- Tetela de Pipian.
"I’m so excited to be at Third Place and in Houston this weekend,” Pulido said in a statement, “I love what chefs Evelyn and Henry are building — a beautiful residency for chefs to share their talent and cuisine. I'm honored to be showcasing a little bit of my north-of-Mexico roots."
Pulido’s menu will be served this Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5, from 11 am-3 pm (or sold out). We suggest getting there early.