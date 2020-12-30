3 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and The Breakfast Klub on national TV

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Phat Kitchen's brief tenure at the Blodgett Food Hall has come to an end. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung shuttered the ghost kitchen, a companion to his acclaimed Katy restaurant Phat Eatery, last week. The chef cited poor customer service by the food hall's employees as the reason for his decision.

“It has been an eye-opening experience, and I hate to see the operation pause as we are building a great client base inside the Loop,”Au-Yeung said in a statement. “However, delivering the best customer service is extremely important to me.”

Thankfully, Au-Yeung is already looking for a new location that will allow Phat Kitchen to resume serving beef rendang and roti canai to inner Loopers. In the meantime, Yelo, the Vietnamese sandwich concept he's opening with chef Cuc Lam, should debut in Katy next month.

Houston food truck Coreanos has expanded to Spring. Diners can find the truck's take on Mexican-Asian fusion at 6880 Louetta Rd. For example, consider the truck's signature OG Burrito that's stuffed with marinated bulgogi, fries, cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi, cabbage, and spicy mayo.

Coreanos will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, January 9 from 2 pm - 12 am with 50-percent off all menu items. Currently, the truck is open from 2 pm - 12 am daily.

Yes, that was Houston restaurant The Breakfast Klub being featured in a Pepsi commercial last weekend on the NFL Network. Restaurateur Marcus Davis has joined the PepsiCo Black Restaurant Advisory Council, "a body of industry visionaries to provide perspective, serve as a sounding board and advise on solutions for the Black foodservice community." In addition, the company has pledged $10 million to provide both current and aspiring Black restaurateurs with training, capital, and other resources.

“With the national exposure that Pepsi is providing to businesses like mine, I hope to see a boost in active interest and support of the many Black-owned restaurants shaping the culture and food scene in neighborhoods across America,” Davis said in a statement.

For those who missed the commercial, here's the clip: