Here's how you make one:
Modelo Negra Michelada
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 12 oz. Modelo Negra
- 3/4 oz. lime juice
- 2 dashes hot sauce
- 1/4 oz. jalapeno hot sauce
- 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- Chile-lime salt rim
- Lime wheel
Directions
- Rim a pint glass with chile-lime salt.
- Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, excluding Modelo Negra and lime wheel.
- Pour into a pint glass over ice and top with Modelo Negra and lime wheel.
- Serve with the remaining beer.
