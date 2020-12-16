Few things in life are as comforting as home-cooked Italian food. But if you're not part of a big Italian family, you can still feel like it at Napoli's Wine Cafe.

The family-owned restaurant has been in business since 1992, first on Westheimer, then Texas Main in downtown, followed by Bayou Center and City Center (though under a different name), and now, as of October 2019, on Washington Avenue.

For Chef Mike Napoli, the hospitality business runs in his blood. He makes sure that each person who visits feels welcome — and leaves full. From chicken Marsala meatballs to eggplant parmigiana, tortellini a la vodka to lasagna, the menu includes Italian classics as well as steaks, panini, charcuterie boards, and a fresh seafood grill.

A special brunch menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am-3 pm, with such delicacies as Italian ricotta pancakes, eggs ratatouille, and brioche French toast.

There's also an impressive selection of wines from around the world, which can be purchased to-go if you're not dining in.

But those who do want to get out of the house have the option of sitting on the covered and heated patio. Live music is even offered on Friday and Saturday nights (and sometimes Thursdays, too).

Time your visit just right, and you can enjoy happy hour specials from 11 am-6 pm, Monday through Friday, or Sunday Funday happy hour from 4-8 pm.

Mondays and Tuesdays are for steaks, where the 12-ounce ribeye and eight-ounce filet mignon are only $18.99 all day (for dine-in only). And on Thursdays, order surf and turf — a lobster tail and filet mignon — for $27.99.

Right now, if you purchase a $100 gift card you also receive 20 percent off your next meal. Napoli's Wine Cafe can not only a holiday dinner with ease, it can also cater all types of private events. It's like having your family cook, but without all the work.

---

Napoli's Wine Cafe is located at 4601 Washington Ave. Call 713-434-6305 to make a reservation or visit the website to view the menu.