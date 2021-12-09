The holidays are best spent with the ones you love, eating the things you love, and giving gifts you know they'll love.

This season, Foxtrot has carefully curated gift boxes featuring small makers, locally sourced goods, award-winning eats, and chef-made treats, all sure to bring extra joy to the holidays.

Take a peek at Foxtrot's gift selections, made for everyone on your list.

Dallas Foodie Gift Box

$50, available to shop locally in Dallas and ship nationally

For your foodie friend or the ultimate host, Foxtrot offers some of the tastiest items from the best small makers in Dallas.

You'll find chocolate from the Mexican family-owned gourmand CocoAndré, homemade biscuit mix from Cafe Momentum, honey butter from community-minded market Bonton, coffee from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, and a delicious salted caramel cookie from Cookie Society.

'Tis the Season Gift Box

$50, available to shop locally in Dallas and ship nationally

For your bestie or co-worker, this craft holiday kit offers everybody's winter favorites.

Featuring Thymes' Frasier Fir candle made with natural oils and accompanied by a festive holiday matchbox, Foxtrot's crowd-pleasing seasonal gummy mix to add some sweet and sour to the party, and a custom peppermint bark collaboration with renowned chocolate makers Compartes.

Joy to Pinot Noir

$45, available to shop locally in Dallas

For the wine lover in your life, this holiday dessert gift box features one of Foxtrot's somm's favorite California Pinots, paired with two gourmet expressions of chocolate and peppermint: a Compartes peppermint bark and a homemade minty chocolate mix.

Foxtrot's holiday gifts are available to shop locally in-store at both Dallas stores (Uptown and University Park) or for 5-minute pick-up and 30-minute delivery via Foxtrot's app.

Forget someone on your list? Foxtrot is the perfect last-minute gifting option. Shop locally until December 23, while gifts last.

New this year, you can also ship nationally via Foxtrot Anywhere. Order by December 14 for national shipping to arrive before 12/25. Get gifting!