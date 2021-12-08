Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain serves up first Houston location

One of America’s most prominent producers of Nashville hot chicken has finally revealed its Houston plans. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will open in The Heights in mid-2023.

Admittedly, that’s a long time to wait, but Hattie B’s has a reputation for serving seriously delicious chicken. Founded and operated by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., the restaurant serves tenders, sandwiches, and bone-in chicken at five different spice levels: Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, and the signature Shut the Cluck Up.

Cool things off with scratch-made, Southern-style sides and desserts like pimento mac-and-cheese, collard greens, fries, banana pudding, and peach cobbler. Houston’s beverage offerings will include both craft beer and draft cocktails.

"Houston is an amazing food city and while it took some time, we found the right location, and we're excited and humbled to bring our little piece of Nashville to the vibrant community of The Heights," Bishop, Jr. said in a statement.

Part of the reason for the delay is that Hattie’s B has elected to construct an all-new building from the ground up. Located at 1808 N. Shepherd Dr. and designed by prominent Texas firm the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the 3,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a spacious wrap-around patio and offer seating for 175. Diners may choose to linger on a lawn area that will offer cornhole and other games.

Opening on N. Shepherd puts Hattie B’s in close proximity to Mico’s Hot Chicken, the food truck-turned-restaurant that many consider to be Houston’s finest locally-owned hot chicken purveyor. It will also be across the street from La Lucha, which also serves pretty tasty Southern fried chicken.

Hattie B’s has locations in Nashville; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis; Atlanta, and a Las Vegas food hall. Its first Texas location will open in Dallas next year.