Superstar pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Bun B host free preview pop-up for new smokehouse

UPDATE: The event is currently sold out, but a Loro representative tells CultureMap a waitlist may be added soon.

One of next year's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants will provide diners with a sneak peek next weekend. Loro will give diners a first taste by serving brisket sandwiches and gin and tonic slushies on both Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 at its location in The Heights (1001 W. 11th St.) from 2-5 pm.

Since the restaurant is still under construction — it's expected to open in early 2022 — the pop-up will be held in the parking lot. To attend the free event, diners will need to register for one of two time slots (2 or 3:30 pm) via Eventbrite. The event will also collect non-perishable food for the Houston Food Bank.

Due to the expected size of the crowd, attendees are encouraged to carpool or use a rideshare. Valet parking will also be available.

Developed by James Beard Award winners Tyson Cole of Uchi and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue, Loro is an Asian smokehouse concept that blends the talents of its founders. For example, smoked beef brisket gets paired with a chili gastrique and Thai herbs, and smoked pork sausage comes with a Thai-style papaya salad. Those dishes can be matched with a full range boozy slushes, batch cocktails, wine, beer, and sake.

Franklin will be in Houston for the pop-up, along with Loro's regional chef Mike Perez and Houston chef de cuisine Marcos Leal. They'll be joined on Saturday by Houston hip hop legend — and CultureMap Tastemaker Awards emcee — Bun B.

Loro first announced its plans to convert the former sanctuary on W 11th St. into a restaurant in 2019. The restaurant has a location in its hometown of Austin and in Dallas.