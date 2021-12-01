Duck, sushi, and Michelin-star resumes coming to Medical Center's new luxury hotel

The Medical Center's newest luxury hotel will soon be home to two destination-worthy restaurants. Chefs Ho Chee Boon and Akira Back will both open new concepts at the Blossom Hotel in early 2022: Duck House by Boon and AB Sushi.

Both chefs have led restaurants that earned one Michelin star. During his time as executive chef of the Hakkasan Group, chef Ho earned a star for Yauatcha's Soho London location (he also opened that short-lived Houston location), and Back's Seoul restaurant DOSA, one of more than a dozen he operates worldwide, held one star from 2017-2020.

Duck House will feature a menu of Cantonese dishes such as stir-fries, dim sum, and soup. The signature duck comes from Joe Jurgielewicz & Son LTD, a family-owned duck farm in Pennsylvania. Touted as "America's tastiest duck," chef Ho selected them for their crispy skin and meat-to-fat ratio. He also serves Jurgielewicz & Son ducks at Empress by Boon, his recently-opened restaurant in San Francisco.

“I take pride in introducing Cantonese flavors and dishes that reflect my modern sensibilities and unique ingredients," chef Ho said in a statement. “Through Duck House by Boon, I hope to build on the cuisine’s legacy while also bringing guests together over a meal where guests can create lasting memories with friends and loved ones.”

A Korean native who grew up in Aspen, Colorado, Akira Back had a career as a professional snowboarder before he became a professional chef. He currently operates 16 restaurants worldwide with plans to add 10 more by 2024, including an outpost of his eponymous, modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back in Dallas.

AB Sushi will serve sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese-inspired dishes. Its atmosphere will be refined, according to a release.

“AB Sushi at Blossom Hotel Houston will serve as a welcoming environment for fish lovers of all palates and experience levels,” said Chef Akira Back. “I’m passionate about introducing people to my cuisine and look forward to bringing our menu to Houston.”

As CultureMap has previously reported, the 16-story Blossom Hotel offers 267 luxury guestrooms and suites, plus more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The property also boasts a rooftop pool and lounge with views of downtown Houston.