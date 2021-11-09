Luxurious new hotel with rooftop pool and spacey design opens in Medical Center

One of Houston’s most eagerly anticipated Inner Loop inns has soft-opened in the bustling Medical Center.

Blossom Hotel Houston, a posh hotel (7118 Bertner Ave.) promises “world-class amenities,” fine dining, and events space, per press materials.

Expect a grand opening in 2022, per the ownership group. As CultureMap previously reported, the 16-story hotel’s amenities include 267 luxury guestrooms and suites, plus more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, including a Luna Ballroom and its floor-to-ceiling windows. The new spot also boasts a rooftop pool and lounge boasting views of downtown Houston.

Guests can expect lunar-inspired design (as a nod to Space City) with minimalist styling, cool color palettes, and lunar-inspired names alluding to Houston’s aerospace history.

Other amenities include dramatic lighting fixtures, Carrera marble, tray ceilings, beach wood flooring and luxe textures. Guestrooms come furnished with complimentary Wi-Fi, Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads.

Also in early 2022, Blossom Hotel will open two distinct dining concepts in partnership with two celebrated Michelin-starred chefs, per a press release. A lobby lounge will serve culinary and beverage menus overseen by the chefs; in-room dining for guests offering both international and American fare will also be available.

Details on the culinary programming and the chefs behind the restaurants will soon be announced, the hotel noted in a statement.

As part of the opening festivities, the hotel has partnered with the Houston Astronomical Society to host a series of stargazing events with the first set to take place on Thursday, November 11 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The thematic, “Lunar Evening” event, open to guests and the public, will take place on the rooftop pool deck of the hotel with city views and a full view of the night’s sky.

Meanwhile, the hotel is offering promotions from now through December 31.

“Following a trying time for our city and state during the last 18 months, we at Blossom Hotel Houston are thrilled to debut the property to the public,” said Albert Ramirez, hotel general manager, in a statement. “We are proud to provide employment opportunities to the community and contribute to revitalizing the local economy all while offering our guests a luxurious yet comfortable stay with superb service and amenities.”