New waterfront seafood restaurant sets sail in coastal Houston neighbor

One of this fall’s most eagerly anticipated restaurant is now shucking oysters in San Leon. Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House has quietly opened for dinner service.

Prestige Oysters opened Pier 6 as an extension of its core business — providing Gulf Coast oysters and other seafood to restaurants across the country. Led by Prestige Oysters president Raz Halili, the restaurant recruited chef Joe Cervantez away from Brennan’s of Houston to lead the kitchen.

Oysters hold pride of place on Pier 6’s menu. In addition to raw oysters, dine may choose four different grilled preparations, fried oysters on a seafood platter, and oyster chowder. Familiar Gulf fare like shrimp campechana, redfish on the half shell, and cornmeal-crusted snapper are also available.

Other options include a range of grilled seafood entrees, cold preparations such as tuna tostada and snapper crudo, and classic, Southern-inspired desserts. Meat eaters may choose from two different steaks and a twin-patty cheeseburger made with Texas-raised akaushi beef.

On a recent episode of CultureMap’s “What’s Eric Eating” podcast, Cervantez discussed the challenges of creating a menu that would appeal to a broad array of diners.

“It is a challenge, creating a whole menu from scratch. Trying to make sure it's well-balanced. Trying to make sure there's something for everybody, whether it's capturing locals, bringing in people from out of town," Cervantez said.

"At the same time, making sure the menu is cost effective, so people don't get sticker shock when they come in to eat. All these factors come into play. [Also], it's got to be fun.”



On the beverage side, Pier 6 will serve a seafood-friendly wine list and local craft beers. Local beverage consultants the Ladies of Libation (Sugar Room, The Sporting Club) have created a cocktail menu that includes frozens, highballs, and originals like a watermelon mezcal margarita.

Formerly Bubba’s Shrimp Palace, Halili turned to Coeval Studio to design a new look for the 5,000-square foot space. Shiplap walls and fish scale murals set the nautical theme. Upper and lower patios provide plenty of space for diners to enjoy the breezes coming off the bay.

“Being able to offer the fresh bounty that comes from the Gulf, to highlight the area, Prestige, and what we do, all while leveraging Joe's expertise in the kitchen… it’s a dream,” Halili said in a statement.

Pier 6 is open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday, with reservations available via its website or Open Table. Lunch and brunch service will follow.