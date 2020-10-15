Dive into this new seafood restaurant, plus Houston's hottest whiskey bar

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef Joe Cervantez and proprietor Raz Halili join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House. Slated to open in the coming weeks, Pier 6 will blend the fine dining skills Cervantez developed at Killen's Steakhouse and Brennan's of Houston with Halili's knowledge of seafood that comes from his family's business, Gulf Coast oyster purveyor Prestige Oysters.

Partially inspired by Halili's travels, Pier 6 aims to raise the bar for dining in the coastal community of San Leon, with a sophisticated interior and waterfront dining. Cervantez discusses his plans for the menu, which includes an extensive selection of raw dishes as well as lots and lots of oysters. Sandler asks the chef about starting with a clean slate, as opposed to his previous positions where he worked for restaurants with long-established reputations.

"It is a challenge, creating a whole menu from scratch. Trying to make sure it's well-balanced. Trying to make sure there's something for everybody, whether it's capturing locals, bringing in people from out of town," Cervantez says. "At the same time, making sure the menu is cost effective, so people don't get sticker shock when they come in to eat. All these factors come into play. At the same time, it's got to be fun."

Prior to the interview, co-host Linda Salinas joins Sandler to discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: the state of bars in Houston after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo decided not to opt-in to Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plan; the opening of the new Treebeards in the Memorial area; and Dynamo star Brian Ching opening his new patio bar, East End Backyard.

In the restaurants of the week segment, the two hosts discuss their recent meal at Ostia, chef Travis McShane's recently opened Montrose restaurant. They also share their experiences at Permission Whiskey, the newly opened bar in The Heights.

