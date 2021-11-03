New York-based, Australian-style coffee shop brews up first Houston location

An Australia-inspired, New York-based coffee shop has set its sights on Houston. Bluestone Lane will open its first Texas location in the former Becks Prime space at 115 W. 19th St.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Nicholas Stone, Bluestone takes its inspiration from coffee shops and cafes in Stone’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Specifically, it takes credit for being among the first places in America to introduce two Australian staples: smashed avocado toast and the flat white. It also roasts coffee and offers an array of lifestyle products.

Currently, the establishment has over 50 locations centered around major East Coast cities like Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. along with West Coast outposts in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas.

Similar to nearby coffee shops such as Boomtown Coffee or Revival Market, Bluestone functions as both a place to satisfy a java craving as well as providing a cafe-style experience. The extensive food menu includes breakfast items served all day plus lunch offerings of bowls, salads, and wraps.

Beverage options include a full range of hot and cold coffee drinks along with juices, smoothies, and teas. In addition to tempting food and drink options, Bluestone has a reputation for providing first-rate service.

The two-story, 4,400-square-foot space will feature an expansive outdoor patio. It is expected to open in early 2022.

“Houston is a market with huge growth potential as it offers a great mix of local residents and urban professionals,” Stone said in a statement. “Our first venture into Texas, this location will provide our signature premium coffee along with our entire cafe menu of deliciously healthy all-day fare.“

Houston real estate developer Wolf Capital Partners recently acquired the building from Becks Prime. Bluestone worked with commercial real estate advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AMPS) to select the prominent Heights location for its first Texas outpost.

“We are grateful to have collaborated with Bluestone, the property’s new ownership, and local brokers, Shop Companies, to make this creative deal happen,” AMPS senior director Daniel Bodner added. “We are confident that Bluestone Lane will thrive in Houston and fit in well with the local community.”