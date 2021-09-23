Beloved Houston burger restaurant will soon shutter in The Heights

One of Houston's most beloved burger options is exiting The Heights. Becks Prime announced it will close its location at 115 W 19th St. on Thursday, September 30.

Open since 2011, Becks Prime recently sold the property to local real estate developer Wolf Capital Partners. All of the location's current employees have been offered positions at Becks other Houston restaurants, which will remain open.

Founded in 1985, Becks Prime serves burgers made with beef that's ground fresh in-house and grilled over mesquite. The Heights location has been open since before the area evolved into one of the city's most dynamic dining neighborhoods.

Thankfully, Heights burger fans have several options to satisfy their carnivorous cravings. Nearby choices include burger-focused restaurants like Hopdoddy, Hubcap Grill, and The Burger Joint as well as restaurants like Squable and La Lucha that serve a compelling burger as part of their other offerings.