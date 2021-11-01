Fans of freshly prepared, healthy, and delicious meals, rejoice: The first Houston location of the Original ChopShop is now open, bringing the eatery's total in Texas to eight.

Located at 5018 San Felipe St. in the Galleria area, the fast-casual restaurant officially began chopping on October 15.

The menu features a wide variety of colorful bowls, salads, wraps, sandwiches, juices, superfruit bowls, and more, all available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. After all, hunger doesn't live by a schedule.

And if you follow a special diet, take heed. There are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Catering is also offered.

Diners have the option of both indoor and outdoor seating, while to-go customers can zip right into the drive-thru or dedicated Fast Fuel pick-up lane.

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has a total of 16 locations, with seven of those in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Devoted diners can join the Chops rewards program by using the brand's app to order ahead and skip the line, get delivery, and save their favorite orders. Earn Chops (points) with every purchase and then choose your rewards.

A second Houston location is already on the books, planning to open in January 2022 at 3021 Kirby Dr. in River Oaks.

Learn about future openings and keep up to date with Original ChopShop on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.