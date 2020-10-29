Whats Eric Eating
Home » Restaurants + Bars
What's Eric Eating Episode 168

Houston restaurant veteran predicts 2021 dining trends, plus a chic French bistro

Houston restaurant veteran predicts 2021 dining trends, plus more news

By
Treebeards Memorial patio
Horowitz worked with Treebeards on its new location in Memorial. Courtesy of Treebeards
Jonathan Horowitz Lasco Legacy Restaurants
Jonathan Horowitz is this week's guest.  Courtesy photo
Genevieve Guy Bistro 555
Bistro 555 is the restaurant of the week. Courtesy of Bistro 555
Treebeards Memorial patio
Jonathan Horowitz Lasco Legacy Restaurants
Genevieve Guy Bistro 555

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jonathan Horowitz joins Sandler to discuss his new venture and the future of Houston's restaurant industry. Earlier this year, Horowitz left his role as president of Legacy Restaurants (The Originnal Ninfa's, Antone's Po'Boys) to establish Convive Hospitality Consulting. In that role, he's taken on a number of projects, including working with Treebeards to open its new Memorial location, the upcoming Palace Social bowling and entertainment concept, and more. 

After going through some of Horowitz's projects, Sandler turns the conversation to the current and future state of Houston restaurants. Whatever happens with the pandemic, Horowitz predicts that some of the changes it has forced restaurants to make will likely become permanent. Clients he's speaking with are including online ordering, expanded outdoor seating, and third party delivery in their business plans for new projects. 

"Looking at the overall trend of the industry, even pre-pandemic, it was trending more towards fast casual, convenience, healthy, technologically astute places with convenience and a value proposition," Horowitz says. "I think we'll see that even more. Places will be smaller, oriented more for take-out . . . things like that. This whole experience is pushing that change a lot faster." 

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Felice Sloan of Swanky Maven discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: Benjy Levit's decision to sell The Classic in order to focus on Local Foods; Tonight & Tomorrow, the new restaurant opening in La Colombe D'or, the boutique hotel in Montrose; and Ninja Ramen's new partnership with Click Virtual Food Hall.

In the restaurants of the week segment, they rave about the elegant French food at Bistro 555, Genevieve Guy's new concept for Memorial-area staple Bistro Provence. They also describe their recent meals at the new Treebeards.

---

Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcastsGoogle Play, or Spotify. Listen to it Saturday at 1 pm on ESPN 97.5.  

Read These Next
Eight Row Flint dog costume content
11 delicious and decadent Halloween food and drink events in Houston
La Vista Greg Gordon
Veteran chef cooks up serious values in Briargrove restaurant revival
Bread Man Baking Company Whole Foods breads
Houston's 'Bread Man' rises with hot new grocery store partnership