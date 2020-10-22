Beloved Houston hotel and luxury high-rise reveals swanky new restaurant and bar

Housotn's Zimmerman family has released details on the new restaurant coming to La Colombe D'or. The boutique hotel in Montrose has been closed for extensive renovations while construction is completed on The Residences at La Colombe d’Or, a 34-story luxury high-rise that's a joint venture between the Zimmerman family's NewForm Real Estate and global development titan Hines.

Slated to open in either late 2020 or early 2021, the new restaurant, dubbed Tonight & Tomorrow, will present an interpretation of modern Houston cuisine that utilizes locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Chef Jonathan Wicks, most recently of the Hotel ZaZa, has created a menu that includes dishes such as gravlax carpaccio with house-made lavash and boudin-stuffed quail with braised greens and pickled mustard seeds. Open for lunch and dinner, Tonight & Tomorrow will also feature beverage options that include craft cocktails and an extensive wine list.

In addition to the restaurant, La Colombe d'Or will also open The Bar. Part of the hotel's living room, which is located in a converted mansion, The Bar will serve coffee and light bites in the morning before transitioning to cocktails and small plates in the afternoon and evening.

“Tonight & Tomorrow and The Bar at La Colombe d’Or will become iconic destinations for not only guests of our hotel but locals living in Montrose and surrounding neighborhoods,” Dan Zimmerman, president of NewForm Real Estate, said in a statement. “Chef Jonathan Wicks brings a tremendous amount of experience and has put together a menu that celebrates the unique culture and flavors found in our city."

The restaurant will service all of the hotel's guests, whether they're in the dining room, ordering room service, or by the pool. In addition, tenants of the apartments will also be able to order delivery from both venues.

As part of the renovations, La Colombe d'Or will expand to 32 rooms divided between the mansion, the tower, and nine garden bungalows that are grouped around a common courtyard. Hotel guests will have access to a variety of amenities shared between the hotel and residences: multiple gardens, a private park, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and pool with downtown views, and an art gallery with rotating exhibits.

“La Colombe d’Or Hotel has served as a refined culinary and cocktail destination for guests and locals of the city of Houston for nearly four decades,” Zimmerman added. “With hotel renovations nearing completion later this winter, we are excited to bring a new food and beverage program to life that reflects the energy of our neighborhood and our new hospitality experience.”