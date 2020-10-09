New entertainment hot spot keeps bowling rolling at iconic Houston locale

Home » City Life
New entertainment spot keeps bowling rolling at iconic Houston locale

Prepare to be bowled over by Palace Social in 2021.  Rendering courtesy of BLKBOX

A beloved Houston institution is rolling out a major transformation: Bellaire favorite attraction, Palace Bowling Lanes (4191 Bellaire Blvd.), is evolving into Palace Social, slated to open spring 2021. The 30,000 square-foot space will include eight bowling lanes, an arcade, multi-sport simulators,  and high-energy attractions.

Visitors can also expect event spaces available for meetings, birthdays, and karaoke, an e-sports lounge, and a full-service bar and dining lounge, according to a press release.

Foodies will recognize a name associated with the project. Acclaimed Houston chef, Ryan Hildebrand (most recently of Triniti and FM Kitchen & Bar) will head the Palace’s food and beverage program. Expect an emphasis on Southern and American fare, with brunch, lunch, and dinner offerings — incorporating seasonal favorites — in a casual setting. For refreshments, a full-service bar including craft cocktails and a variety of beers will be on tap.

“The menu will include modern takes on southern regional classics and all-American fare with a nostalgic nod to the diner-style history of Palace Bowling Lanes,” said Hildebrand in a statement. “It will include offerings of scratch cooking diverse enough for a meal in the dining room, a snack at the bar, shared plates at the bowling alley, or a group event in the karaoke room.”

Palace Social will be constructed by Texana Builders. Interior design is being handled by Houston-based Tramonte Design Studio, in collaboration with Gin Design Group. Branding duties are overseen by acclaimed Arkansas graphic design firm, BLKBOX, according to a release.

“We are excited with the team assembled to bring this project to life, one that will make a positive impact on the community as a gathering space for all ages,” said Billy Forney, Palace Social’s managing partner, in a statement. “We are fortunate to be working with the best minds in the business to create a truly unique and fun experience in a historic location with a high level of nostalgia for Houstonians. Palace Social will draw on elements from the past while firmly establishing itself as a new concept sure to create memories for new generations to come.”

