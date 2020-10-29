One of the new normals this year is celebrating at home, with to-go feasts mostly taking the place of meals out. If you've got an event coming up and would prefer to pass the cooking off to the professionals, Berg Hospitality can help with its all-new concept catering menu.

That's the parent company of some of Houston's best restaurants: B&B Butchers & Restaurant, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Cafe & Bar, B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar, and Turner's.

Hosts can pick and choose dishes from all the eateries to create the perfect menu for the occasion, whether it's a birthday party, tailgate get-together, corporate lunch, or holiday gathering. There are even fun extras like a shrimp and crawfish boil or charcuterie and cheese boards, plus several alcohol packages (it's never the wrong time for a mimosa or Bloody Mary bar).

You have the option of drop-off service, which doesn't include staff and arrives hot and fresh in disposable containers for easy set-up and clean-up. The full-service catering provides staff members that have tested negative for COVID-19 that day, allowing the host and guests to never have to lift a finger.

There's also one more supremely cool option: the Berg Hospitality food truck and smoker. Book one — or both — and enjoy bites from the onsite mobile kitchen, right on your property. Chow down on Philly cheesesteaks, hand-dipped corndogs, lobster rolls, and grilled cheese, or your choice of meats and sides served with white bread, barbecue sauce, onions, pickles, and jalapeños.

If you're ready to drool, take a look at all the catering options here. Then reach out to the sales and events team at 713-804-3317 or party@berghospitality.com to plan your next delicious occasion.