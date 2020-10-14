Totally rad new '80s restaurant rocks onto Washington Corridor

Time to bust out the leg warmers, parachute pants, and Members Only jackets. A new ’80s themed restaurant is coming to the Washington Corridor.

Hungry Like the Wolf will channel the age of MTV and John Hughes movies with retro design elements, costumes for employees, and a totally ’80s soundtrack. Work has already begun to transform the former Beer Market Co. space at 920 Studemont St., and an opening is expected by the end of the year, according to a release.

“Instead of it being a ’50s diner, which is passé, it's an ’80s diner,” proprietor Andrew Adams tells CultureMap. “The environment, the music, the decor, the outfits, the neon [will be ‘80s themed], and the menu will have an influence of names. It's basically a love affair with the ’80s.”

To bring the restaurant to life, Adams, who previously owned both The Corkscrew wine bar on Washington Avenue and the 21st Amendment cocktail bar in Cypress, has partnered with Anthony Hassen, a Landry’s veteran who opened the well-regarded Evo Taco, and Dr. Frank Morello, who opened the short-lived Radunare in The Woodlands. Together, they’re developing a comfort food-inspired menu that will include dishes such as meatloaf, chicken fried steak, and burgers, as well as lighter options for those taking Jazzercise classes.

Adams will oversee the bar’s cocktail offerings, which he promise will include “some fun stuff.” Beer Market offered 24 craft beer taps, and Hungry Like a Wolf will continue to offer a similarly diverse selection.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends. Plans include staying open until 2 am during the week and 4 am on Friday and Saturday in order to capture the late night crowd on Washington and bar and restaurant employees looking for a little sustenance after a long shift.

“No one is doing what we're doing,” Adams says. “It might sound crazy, but I think I'm gonna have a helluva good time doing it. If that's not a good enough reason, I don't know what else is.”