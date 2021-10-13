LA's most popular cupcake shop sprinkles into Rice Village

Rice Village is about to get a little sweeter. The shopping district announced that it will soon add Sprinkles Cupcakes to its roster of dining options.

Slated to open in December, Sprinkles will occupy approximately 1,700 square feet in between the recently opened Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop and burger favorite Shack Shack. The new location will be the second Houston outpost for the Beverley Hills-based company, joining a bakery in Highland Village.

Sprinkles is widely credited for creating the cupcake craze of the late aughts and early 2010s. Founded by baker Candace Nelson, the shop's treats elevated the form with high quality ingredients, a wide range of flavors, and the sort of eye-catching designs that would be now be described as Instagram-worthy — but Sprinkles predates the photo sharing app.

Over the years, Sprinkles has added cookies, brownies, and ice cream to its offerings. Recently, it introduced a line of chocolates inspired by its cupcake flavors.

Because nothing says "2010" more than a splashy party for the opening of a cupcake bakery, the preview for the Highland Village location in 2010 attracted a range of boldfaced names, complete with a step-and-repeat and local celebrities like former Bachelor contestant Erica Rose. Then-Rockets star Shane Battier served cupcakes to customers on opening day.

While cupcakes may not be as trendy as they once were, Sprinkles and its numerous imitators remain popular around the world. After all, it's not like cupcakes ever stopped being a delicious, affordable splurge. We'd reference them as a way to "treat yo'self," but that famous Parks and Recreation episode also didn't debut until after Sprinkles opened in Houston.

Sprinkles isn't the only new addition to Rice Village. Both local artist Angela Fabbri of Fabbriology and See's Candies will hold holiday pop-ups beginning in October (Fabbriology) and November (See's). Other recent openings include SkinSpirit, Duck Camp, and Christina Greene Jewelry.

“Rice Village is excited to welcome Sprinkles, Fabbriology, and See’s Candies to the Village community,” said Morgan Lera, investment manager of Rice Management Company, in a statement. “Sprinkles is an incredible brand with a highly sought-after product offering, and the fact they have chosen Rice Village for their next location is a testament to the continued evolution of Rice Village and its ability to attract top-quality tenants.”