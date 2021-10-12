New non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits shop pops open in Rice Village in time for sober October

Observing "sober October" just got a little easier thanks to a newly opened business. Sipple, a new shop near Rice Village, sells non-alcoholic spirits, wine, beer, and more.

Owned by Helenita and Danny Frounfelkner, Sipple offers more than 50 brands and 1,200 bottles of zero-proof sips. Danny brings extensive experience to the role, having worked as a manager and beverage director for restaurants such as Indianola, Eloise Nichols, and City Orchard. Like many other people, he recently decided to stop drinking alcoholic beverages.

“Sipple is my brainchild, born from a lifelong love of complex flavors and the stories behind them,” Danny Frounfelkner said in a statement. “I spent the last 20 years working in all areas of the hospitality and beverage industry and wanted to create Sipple as a way of sharing my experience and love for this growing community with more people."

Customers will find a range of flavorful products designed to satisfying their cravings, whether they've given up alcohol permanently or just want a short break from spirits. The shop's inventory includes beverages designed to mimic the flavor of drinks like gin or whiskey as well as cocktail mixers and wines in a range of varietals. Prices are consistent with what someone would typically pay for full proof options.

"I purposely challenged myself to become more mindful about my habits and lifestyle," Danny Frounfelkner said. "I wanted to live a healthier, more full life, centered around intention, which led to me living an alcohol free life. The drinks we’re selling at Sipple offer all of the fun of drinking without the negative side effects.”

Its owner hope that locating their store near Rice Village will help it become popular with both area residents and university students. The shop will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, October 16 with a tasting of Noughty alcohol-free wine beginning at 3 pm.