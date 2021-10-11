Healthy eating restaurant offering salads and more freshens up Galleria with first Houston locale

A healthy eating concept will open its first Houston location this weekend. The Original ChopShop's Galleria-area location (5018 San Felipe St.) this Friday, October 15.

Similar in approach to Flower Child, the Original ChopShop's menu includes protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juices, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items, and parfaits. Many diets are taken into consideration, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian.

Some of the recommended dishes include: Cool Down Juice (watermelon, pineapple, apple, lime, ginger); Jacked UP PB + J Protein Shake (strawberry, banana, peanut butter, etc.); Chicken Teriyaki Protein Bowl; Kale Caesar made with lemon-dijon dressing; and a club sandwich that gets kicked up with avocado pesto and red wine vinaigrette.

Diners have the option of both indoor and outdoor seating. To-go customers will appreciate the convenience of a drive-thru.

The Arizona-based restaurant already has a Texas presence with seven locations in the Dallas area. In addition to the Galleria-area restaurant, a second Original ChopShop will debut in Upper Kirby (3021 Kirby Dr.) later this fall.

Although the restaurant is new it town, it does have a local tie. Mac Haik, the CEO of Mac Haik Enterprises and former Houston Oilers wide receiver is an investor in the Original ChopShop's sister brand, Bellagreen.