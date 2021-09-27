The iconic Tony's restaurant has always been a place for celebrations, from birthdays to holidays to rehearsal dinners — any number of life's important occasions.

But did you know that Tony's, which is celebrating 56 years of culinary excellence in Houston, also offers catering and private dining spaces?

Tony's is renowned for dedication and attention to detail when hosting events, paired with outstanding flavors made with the finest quality ingredients. The highly trained staff caters to any dining experience, of any kind and any size.

Consider these private dining spaces for your next gathering:

Main Dining Room: World-class art, towering 14-foot sculptures, a centerpiece of fresh flowers, and crisp linens make this one of America’s most beautiful dining rooms. This spacious room is great for corporate events, weddings, and receptions.

San Remo Room: With the ability to seat up to 100 people, this room is ethereal and spacious with airy views and beautiful works of modern art. It's ideal for special functions that range from 30-100 people.

Wine Library: Versace chargers, variegated roses, and a towering Murano chandelier crown this intimate setting that accommodates up to 12 guests. It is the perfect pairing for dinners, board meetings, or intimate evenings.

Wine Cellar: Dine surrounded by an astonishing wine collection, when only the most exquisite atmosphere will do. The room is crowned with a custom Murano chandelier and seats up to 50 people.

Get a taste for some of the show-stopping table-side presentations that are available for private events:

Gulf Coast salt-crusted snapper: This dish is presented flambéed and carved table-side.

This dish is presented flambéed and carved table-side. Tony’s famous soufflés: From savory like the trufflé soufflés served with a creamy quadrello di bufala sauce to sweet soufflés like bananas Foster, tiramisu, praline, raspberry, Grand Marnier, and more.

From savory like the trufflé soufflés served with a creamy quadrello di bufala sauce to sweet soufflés like bananas Foster, tiramisu, praline, raspberry, Grand Marnier, and more. Chef Austin’s dry-aged duck ala presse. This Crescent Island duck is dry aged for 14 days. The chef presents the whole duck table-side and then makes the sauce in a vintage duck press from France — one of the only duck presse in the city.

Catering

It's one thing to host a party, and another for the party to cater to you. Tony's experience is not limited to in-restaurant dining — the restaurant brings exquisite service and cuisine to your home or event venue, no matter the size.

From holiday celebrations to anniversaries, galas, and beyond, Tony’s catering can create a custom menu and experience that surpasses expectations.

Memorable options range from custom carving stations to elegant seated dinners to a seven-course interactive food and wine tasting led by a chef, and so much more.

For the menu, imagine elegant seafood and caviar displays, an interactive wagyu station where the beef is sliced and seared to order, a roaming oyster bar offered with a truffle dill mignonette sauce, and comfort food featuring Tony's famous fried chicken.

Indulge in classics like truffle risotto, pappardelle bolognese, and pansoti, and end the meal with frozen brandy freezes or a Baked Alaska large enough to serve your entire party.

To learn more about Tony's private dining and catering options, and to begin planning your next mouthwatering meal, visit here.