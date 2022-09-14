Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food

Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall.

Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.

Hospitality HQ will manage the facility. Described as a consulting and management group, the company is participating in the opening and management of 10 food halls in states. It has assembled a mix of local and national names to occupy the food hall.

They are:

Sushi Muse : a sushi restaurant from chef Hiroki Odo, who holds a Michelin star at his New York City restaurant Odo.

: a sushi restaurant from chef Hiroki Odo, who holds a Michelin star at his New York City restaurant Odo. Mexology : a plant-based Mexican restaurant from chef Ivy Stark, a New York City chef known for her restaurant Dos Caminos.

: a plant-based Mexican restaurant from chef Ivy Stark, a New York City chef known for her restaurant Dos Caminos. Alenbi Falafel + Hummus : a plant-based Middle Eastern street food restaurant from Sof Hospitality, the company behind Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Badolina Bakery.

: a plant-based Middle Eastern street food restaurant from Sof Hospitality, the company behind Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Badolina Bakery. Lottie’s Smokehouse : a food hall version of pitmaster Scott Lottie's food truck that serve Texas barbecue.

: a food hall version of pitmaster Scott Lottie's food truck that serve Texas barbecue. BAD CHX : a food hall version of a food truck that serves both Southern fried chicken and Nashville-style hot chicken.

: a food hall version of a food truck that serves both Southern fried chicken and Nashville-style hot chicken. 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen : chef Monica Landry's Cajun restaurant serving po'boys and other dishes.

: chef Monica Landry's Cajun restaurant serving po'boys and other dishes. Press Waffle Co. : the sweet-and-savory Belgian waffle concept with a sister location in The Woodlands.

: the sweet-and-savory Belgian waffle concept with a sister location in The Woodlands. Kati Roll Wala: an Indian street food concept that serves kati rolls (kebabs wrapped in paratha) and rice bowls.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this innovative food hall in downtown Houston,” Hospitality HQ co-founder Akhtar Nawab said in a statement. “Our number one goal is to provide support for best-in-class restauranteurs and truly invest in the surrounding community. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the culturally diverse tapestry that is Houston.”

It's worth nothing that plans for Lyric Market have been scaled down significantly since it was first announced in 2018. Back then, the plans called for between 20 and 30 vendors in 31,000-square-feet. Since then, a number of new food halls have opened, including Bravery Chef Hall, Finn Hall, and Post Market.