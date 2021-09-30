Downtown's buzzy Post Houston reveals open date, a groundbreaking pizza spot, and more

The wait for Post Houston has almost come to an end. Developer Lovett Commercial announced a grand opening date of November 13 for its ambitious transformation of the former Barbara Jordan post office along with new vendors for its Post Market food hall, a vendor for its coworking spaces, and an operator for its rooftop farm.

Let's start with the food. Ten concepts are joining Post Market, bringing the total number of announced vendors to 27. They are:

Motto Ramen: A Japanese noodle concept from Mike Tran, chef and co-owner of Chinatown favorites like Tiger Den, Mein, and Toukei Izakaya

G'Raj Mahal: Chef Sidney Robert's pioneering Austin food truck that serves flavorful Indian fare

Rollin Phatties: A Pakistani food truck devoted to wrap sandwiches made with buttery paratha bread and grilled meats

Whisk Crêpes Café: A Dallas-based concept that serves flavorful versions of the classic French snack

Thrive Juices: A healthy concept serving juices, smoothies, and food.

The creative ice cream that's been a hit in the West U./Med Center area gets a second location Earth and Roots CBD: A hemp concept that sells high quality vegan and natural products.

For food obsessed Houstonians, the addition of Roberta's will make Post Market destination worthy. The Brooklyn restaurant's humble environment paved the way for any number of design trends from communal tables to Christmas lights, and its carefully made, wood-fired pies have spawned imitators all over the world. Post Houston's location joins two in Brooklyn and a third in Los Angeles.

Even before today's announcement, Post Houston's already impressive roster includes a number of exciting concepts from out of town including Austin's Salt & Time Butcher Shop and its companion Butcher's Burger concept, a seafood market and restaurant from Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft, a wine bar from Saison sommelier Mark Bright, and three Asian-inspired restaurants from chef Paul Qui. Local vendors include West African concept ChòpnBlọk, South American favorite Andes Cafe, and Blendin Coffee Club. Most are expected to debut with the grand opening, a representative tells CultureMap.

In addition to the food hall vendors, Lovett announced that it will work with Texas-based company Common Desk to create a 24,000-square-foot coworking space. Renters have full access to amenities that include a coffee bar, a 100-desk training room, rentable offices, chat booths, and flexible office suites, according to a press release.

"Every element of POST Houston is cutting-edge, from its architecture, hospitality and culinary offerings to its venues, placemaking and entertainment," said Dawson Williams, Common Desk's head of real estate, in a statement. "We at Common Desk feel privileged to play a supporting role in ensuring the office component of POST is equally innovative, and we’re excited to provide uniquely amenitized coworking space for the project in addition to designing the move-in-ready suites that CBRE will lease.”

Finally, Blackwood Land Education Institute will manage the urban farm included in Post's rooftop Skylawn. The downtown outpost of the 33-acre farm in Waller County will grow fruits, vegetables, and herbs that will be sold to both Post's restaurants and retail shoppers.