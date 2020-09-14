Buzzy sports bar, nightclub, and pizzeria shakes up Houston open date on Washington Avenue

One of Dallas' most popular drinking destinations debuts on Washington Avenue this week. Bottled Blonde, a combination pizzeria, sports bar, and nightclub, will open to the public on Thursday, September 17.

Located in a converted pawn shop at 4901 Washington Ave., Bottled Blonde's Houston location is one of three outposts for the Arizona-based chain. Although the company's press materials describe the concept as a "a blend of contemporary Italian cuisine and German bier garden," it primarily operates as a bar; its sister location in Dallas regularly ranks among that city's highest grossing establishments in terms of liquor sales.

Bottled Blonde complies with revised regulations from TABC that allow bars to operate as restaurants. Its menu includes shareable appetizers (pizza rolls, wings, mozzarella sticks, etc), salads, sandwiches, and eight different 10-inch pizzas. Brunch, served Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm, adds all the usual egg-based dishes plus avocado toast and pancake bites.

Drinks are well-represented with 24 taps of local and national beers plus an extensive selection signature cocktails that includes a 100-ounce mimosa tower. As one would expect from a nightclub, VIP tables require bottle service, but it shouldn't be too difficult for revelers to reach the required minimum spends when a bottle of Jim Beam goes for $350 and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot costs $250.

With 40 HDTVs and two, 24-foot projector walls, sports fans will also find reasons to patronize the establishment. The space — 8,500-square-feet inside with a 1,500-square-foot patio — has a seated capacity of more than 200 people.

The establishment sometimes gets tagged as “controversial” due to an outpost in Chicago that ran afoul of neighbors who complained about noise and bad behavior by customers as they left. That location ultimately surrendered its business license and closed in July. Bottled Blonde's Dallas outpost appears to be a better fit in Deep Ellum, where an investigation determined it had not violated restrictions on capacity. It should find a similarly warm reception along Washington Avenue, where it will be near other recently reopened bars such as Heart, Clutch, and Kung Fu Saloon.

“We love Texas and can’t wait to bring our Italian-inspired cuisine and contemporary, upbeat concept to the city of Houston,” Bottled Blonde owner Les Corieri said in a statement. “It’s exciting to serve the city our brand of fun and merriment with a carefully crafted menu and beverage program to enjoy big games and weekend brunches.”

Bottled Blonde is open from 3 pm - 2 am Monday - Friday and 11 am - 2 am Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are available via OpenTable or calling 346-230-0141.