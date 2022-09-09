New craft beer bar taps into Rice University's Midtown innovation district

Innovative Houstonians will soon have a place to collaborate over a beer or two. Second Draught opens Monday, September 12 inside The Ion, Rice University's new innovation district in Midtown.

Customers will be able to select from 18 beers taps that draw upon Houston's community of 70-plus craft beer breweries such as Saint Arnold, True Anomaly, and Eureka Heights. The counter service bar also offers two wines. Overall, Second Draught will seat 66 people inside and another 20 on its patio.

Owners Sarah Pope and Adam Cryer bring craft beer credibility as the owners of Baileson Brewing Company, a nano-brewery near Rice Village. They recognize the bar will be a place to introduce new breweries to the Ion's community. It will also be a gathering place where a conversation may spark a promising new invention.

“We are overjoyed to open Second Draught to Houston’s innovation ecosystem — as well as to those stopping in to the Ion for innovation-focused and community-centric events," Pope said in a statement. “Second Draught is designed to be a communal destination for anyone and everyone who visits the Ion, whether they are here on a daily basis, are coming for a specific program, or are taking advantage of the Ion’s expansive open working areas.”

“As the Ion has continued to grow its community of tenants, partners, and collaborators, the need has never been greater for a watering hole for this dynamic group of Houston’s current and future leaders,” added Ion executive director Jan Odegard. “Gathering outside of the office and exchanging ideas in a relaxed environment could spark the next innovation that solves a complex problem. Second Draught brings added vibrancy to the building as programming has expanded and the Ion’s ecosystem continues to evolve.”

Second Draught joins Common Bond On-The-Go as the Ion's second food and beverage concept. In the months to come, the facility will welcome Late August, an Afro-Asian restaurant from Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell and Lucille's chef-owner Chris Williams, and The Lymbar, a bar-forward, small plates concept from chef David Cordua, formerly of Churrascos and Americas. Cajun-inspired restaurant Stuff'd Wings recently opened in the former Shipley Do-Nuts across from the Ion's main building.