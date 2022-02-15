Common Bond bakes up sixth On-The-Go location in Midtown mixed-use development

Houston's fastest growing bakery and cafe has debuted its newest location in the heart of Midtown. In addition, the restaurant has launched a charity initiative in partnership with one of the city's most popular food influencers.

Common Bond has opened its sixth On-The-Go location in The Ion mixed-use development. First introduced in 2020, Common Bond On-The-Go slims down the offerings served at the larger bistro locations to a core menu of items that can be delivered quickly such as breads, sweets, and pastries along with savory items like sandwiches and salads.

On the sweet side, expect all of Common Bond's signature items such as croissants and other viennoiserie like kouign-amann along with cookies, macarons, and small cakes. The Ion location serves an all-new vegetarian sandwich made with everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, and arugula on sunflower rye bread.

Open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 2 pm, the location features a mural by local artist Shelbi Nicole. It will serve breakfast until 11 am with lunch items available until close. Beverage choices include coffee drinks, frose, and mimosas.

“The entire Common Bond team is ecstatic to be able to open our doors to Houstonians and out-of-town visitors alike who utilize and frequent this state-of-the-art collaborative environment on a daily basis,” Common Bond CEO George Joseph said in a statement. “Our hope is to be able to provide the daily fuel needed for individuals traversing the floors of The Ion to be able to execute, inspire, educate, and ideate, no matter what it is they are focused on achieving.”

Common Bond On-The-Go will be joined by four other dining concepts in the larger Ion District: Late August, an Afro-Asian restaurant from Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell and Lucille's chef-owner Chris Williams; The Lymbar, a bar-forward, small plates concept from chef David Cordua; and Second Draught, a craft beer bar from the owners of Baileson Brewing Company. Popular food truck STUFF'd Wings will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the former Shipley's Do-Nuts space across the street.

Meanwhile, diners at all 11 Houston-area Common Bond locations can participate in the restaurant's newest fundraiser to help children fighting cancer. The cafe has partnered with local food influencer Danielle Dubois, better known as The Hangry Houstonian, to benefit local non-profit Sky High for Kids. Common Bond will donate $1 for every cinnamon or raspberry and cream cheese king cake sold online to Sky High.

In addition, Common Bond wants to bring its DIY King Cake Kits to children receiving cancer treatment at Texas Children's Hospital. People can purchase a kit — which includes icing, purple, green, and gold sugar topping, and a plastic baby — for $30 that Sky High and Common Bond will deliver to patients on Fat Tuesday (March 1).

The kits are also available for retail purchase beginning February 24 for pickup between February 25 and March 1. Common Bond will donate $1 per kit sold to Sky High.

"Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of non-accidental death in children,” Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin said. “These efforts will help us in raising funds and awareness, and more importantly helping bring much needed smiles to the families fighting childhood cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. Our organization started in Louisiana, and it is great to go back to our roots. We are humbled to be a part of this with Common Bond and Danielle."