Houston's famous Turkey Leg Hut delivers crucial food and aid to Hurricane Ida victims

One of Houston's most famous restaurants will make a major donation to helping Louisiana residents recover from Hurricane Ida. The Turkey Leg Hut will deliver 3,500 turkey legs and other supplies to Hammond, Louisiana on Thursday, September 2.

Led by Turkey Leg Hut founders Lynn and Nakia Price, a group of volunteers with arrive with food, 15 pallets of bottled water, chainsaws, and other equipment designed to help clear debris and provide residents some relief from the storm's effects.

“Our hearts go out to everyone hit by this storm,” Nakia Price said in a statement. “We know what it is like to lose everything to a hurricane, and we all need to take care of each other and help our neighbors in any way we can. For us, it’s with fresh drinking water, a meal, and some boots on the ground to do whatever we can to help the recovery efforts.”

Hurricane Ida isn't the first time the Prices have stepped up to help people in need. The couple donated food and other supplies after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston, and they served people without power during this year's winter storm, Eater Houston reports.

Founded in 2016, the Turkey Leg Hut's oversized, stuffed turkey legs and other Cajun-inspired fare has become a destination for visiting celebrities. People line up daily for a table at the Third Ward favorite, which has amassed an astonishing 470,000 followers on Instagram.

A number of other Houston-based organizations are aiding our neighbors in Louisiana. CultureMap has created a running list for Houstonians who want to donate money or other supplies towards those efforts.