Local Mediterranean restaurant beefs up presence with new Katy flagship

A popular Katy restaurant will soon occupy a much larger building. Local Table has claimed the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd. for a flagship location that will open this fall.

First opened in 2016, the restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that has two Houston-area locations. Hungry's co-owner Ashkan Nowamooz started the concept with his brothers Arash and Alex and his cousins Shervin Sharifi and Neima Sharifi, who are nephews of Hungry's founder Fred Sharifi. Additionally, Sue Nowamooz, Ashkan's wife, serves as executive chef for both Hungry's and Local Table.

As one would expect from the Hungry's crew, many dishes include Mediterranean-inspired elements such as a gyro pita, a kebab plate, and hummus. Other selections — including chicken fried chicken, short rib tacos, and a bacon jab club sandwich — takes their inspiration from traditional Southern or Texan fare. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan items appear throughout the menu.

Having over 14,000-square-feet of space will provide the new Katy location with lots of amenities, including a large patio and a 60-person private dining room. It will also offer Local Bar, a dedicated space for people 21-and-up that offers an expanded selection of cocktails and a larger wine list.

“It was important for us to take a step back to evaluate what’s most important to us," Neima and Shervin Sharifi said in a statement. "As we began to prioritize, we realized we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our Cinco Ranch neighbors. They’ve really laid the foundation for us to create a fresh and sustainable brand."

Local Table has been successful throughout its six-year history, adding locations in Cypress, Fulshear, and Garden Oaks. Local Table will open a Woodlands location later this year.