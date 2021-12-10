Eclectic new restaurant freshens up Garden Oaks with healthy fare

A popular Houston restaurant known for its fresh, healthy menu debuts in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest area next week. Local Table will open its fourth location December 15 at 2003 W 34th St.

The restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that has two Houston-area locations. Hungry's co-owner Ashkan Nowamooz started the concept with his brothers Arash and Alex and his cousins Shervin Sharifi and Neima Sharifi, who are nephews of Hungry's founder Fred Sharifi. Additionally, Sue Nowamooz, Ashkan's wife, serves as executive chef for both Hungry's and Local Table.

“Our goal is to provide the perfect atmosphere in your neighborhood for you and your family to make memories,” Ashkan Nowamooz said in a statement. “This is the next generation taking the lead and what better way to serve Houston’s tight-knit communities — it’s truly built to fuel everyone in the family with fresh foods.”

The links between the two restaurants mean that diners who are familiar with Hungry's will find a lot to like about Local Table. Its menu covers a wide range of salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, and entrees. Cocktails, wine, and beer join non-alcoholic options to provide customers with a variety of beverage choices.

As one would expect from the Hungry's crew, many dishes include Mediterranean-inspired elements such as a gyro pita, a kebab plate, and hummus. Other selections — including chicken fried chicken, short rib tacos, and a bacon jab club sandwich — takes their inspiration from traditional Southern or Texan fare. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan items appear throughout the menu.

At 6,400-square-feet, the new restaurant offers plenty of space for area family's to gather. It also features a private room that will host meeting and celebrations.

Local Table's new location joins outposts in Katy, Fulshear, and Cypress. The owners will open a fifth location in The Woodlands at 4223 Research Forest Dr.

“Over the past five years, our team has been perfecting its operations, tweaking individual details, testing new models, and overall, the customer experience,” added Alex Nowamooz. “Growth and expansion are our next areas of focus after successfully opening Garden Oaks.”