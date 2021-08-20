Digging into Georgia James Tavern, plus adult mini-golf and green eats in Memorial

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," co-host Michael Fulmer joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the news of the week and their recent meal at Georgia James Tavern.

The news segment begins with a conversation about Tatemó, which recently leased a space for a permanent location. This widely acclaimed restaurant startup uses heirloom corn from Mexico to make artisan tortillas, and chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez creates multi-course tasting menus uses different corn preparations.

From there, the discussion turns to news that The Palm steakhouse will relocate from its current home in Briargrove to a new location downtown. News about The Puttery, an adults-oriented mini-golf concept, prompts a discussion about the wave of other, similar venues that are coming to Houston over the next several months.

The segment concludes with news that the owners of Hungry's Cafe will bring Heartbeet, a plant-based concept, to Memorial. They note that vegetarian and vegan restaurants are becoming more popular in Houston.

In the restaurants of the week segment, the two friends share first impressions of Georgia James Tavern, James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd's more casual concept that recently opened in downtown's Market Square Tower. With a small interior and a tidy menu with lots of more affordable choices, they note that the restaurant lives up to its "tavern" name.

"One of the criticisms I've often heard of Georgia James is it's not a good value even for a steakhouse," Fulmer notes. "I can tell you that is very aggressively priced, meaning there were many good values on there while maintaining the quality that Chris is known for. That's a difficult tightrope to walk, but I think they walked it well."

In particular, they praise the Texas wagyu ribeye, the warm spinach salad, and the first rate service. "It wasn't just us. We weren't just getting 'the treatment.' I saw the tables around us all getting [the same level of service]."

