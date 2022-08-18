Meet the Houstonian behind a local Champagne brand that's the toast of the town, plus the hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Matthew Massey joins CultureMap food editor to discuss Champagne Madame Zéro. Massey, a Galveston native, co-founded the new champagne brand that sells a single-village, Premier Cru, 100-percent Chardonnay, Extra Brut Champagne.

The wine lover explains that he traveled throughout the Champagne region tasting wines from different villages before deciding on grapes from Vertus. Then, the wine ages for 60 months before it's bottled. Those efforts give it a distinct flavor that's proving to be a hit at a number of Houston bars and restaurants.

"It was important to find the right terroir, the right village, to really take a very focused approach, where we could maintain consistency with the style we're delivering into the market, but we could ultimately be more of a wine of place," Massey says. "We could be very transparent in what we're putting in the bottle in terms of aging and the grape varietal."

Listen to the full interview to hear Massey's hilarious story of how his career as a valet parking attendant came to an abrupt end. He also shares some of his favorite dishes at Houston restaurants that pair with Champagne Madame Zéro.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Linda Salinas discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: the closure of Spring Branch bar and restaurant The Branch; Armandos owners Cinda and Armando Palacios's plans to bring Mandito’s, their casual Tex-Mex concept, to Bellaire; and Reset, a new dance club opening soon in Midtown.

In the restaurants of the week segment, they discuss two recent meals. First, they share thoughts on Dinette, the new Vietnamese restaurant in the Heights from the owners of Hando. The segment concludes with first impressions of Quiote, the bar inside The Toasted Coconut devoted to Mexican-inspired raw dishes and cocktails made with Mexican spirits.