7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and a spirited dinner with Feges BBQ

Openings, closings, and rebrandings

Spring Branch bar and restaurant The Branch has served its last pint. Owner Kyle Pierson announced the closing on social media. In the post, he thanks his customers for their support.

The Branch opened in 2017. Pierson drew upon his passion for craft beer to curate the bar’s eclectic tap wall, or customers could opt for a range of classic cocktails. Over time, the bar earned a reputation for signature items like its chicken fried steak as well as Pierson’s dynamic social media presence that advocated for other establishments in the neighborhood.

Pierson told Houston Food Finder that the bar and restaurant simply didn’t generate enough profit to remain a viable concern. “I didn’t decide to close. I just could no longer remain open. Like most things in the last couple years, it really was beyond my control,” he said.

Hadley’s Icehouse has opened in Midtown. The new patio bar replaces Barkley’s, an establishment that opened last year with a dog park designed to appeal to area residents who wanted to take their four-legged friends with them when going out. Hadley’s will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, August 13, with a 40-foot water slide and $3 beers.

Better burger joint Hopdoddy has opened its first location in The Woodlands. The Austin-based restaurant replaces Grub Burger Bar, a company it acquired earlier this year. Diners will find the restaurant’s full menu of proteins, sides, craft beer, cocktails, and shakes. Hopdoddy maintains a high level of quality and freshness by baking buns and grinding meat in-house.

“We have hoped to bring Hopdoddy to The Woodlands for a while now and are committed to contributing to this growing community,” CEO Jeff Chandler said in a statement. “We’re confident Hopdoddy will quickly become residents’ favorite burger joint once they sink their teeth into our one-of-a-kind burgers and fries.”

Burrito favorite Freebirds will celebrate the grand opening of its new Katy location on Tuesday, August 16. Located at 9910 Gaston Road, the first 25 people in line will receive free burritos for a year — one per week for 52 weeks.

Like other, similar restaurants, Freebirds allows diners to customize their burrito with a range of tortillas, proteins, and fillings. The new restaurant is part of the company’s growth strategy to double its locations over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of our second Katy location with a community gathering,” CEO Alex Eagle said. “Not only do we get to celebrate with our dedicated Freebirds fanatics who always surprise us by camping out, but we’re delighted to have the Katy Chamber and rest of the Katy community to commemorate such a great and fun moment for our brand.”

Other news and notes

Cafe Louie recently began serving dinner. The East End establishment offers a menu of European-inspired, bistro-style fare such as chicken liver mousse, shrimp cocktail, pastas, and roast chicken with bread salad prepared by chef Angelo Emiliani with pastries and breads created by his sister, chef Louie Emiliani. Pair them with a list of natural wines by-the-glass or bottle.

“We’re super excited to share our dinner menu with y'all. It truly is a collection of our experiences throughout the years of cooking with different individuals, working within our local agriculture, and getting back to the human element of dining,” chef Angelo said. “Everything on the plate is meant to be simple so we can enjoy our food, but also enjoy our time with the people around us. We hope to see you soon.”

Dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 pm. Reservations are available via the Resy app.

Galleria-area restaurant The Warwick now serves lunch. The Southern-inspired menu includes dishes such as a shrimp po’ boy, Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich, Cobb salad, and a twin-patty cheeseburger with smoked cheddar and bourbon caramelized onions.

“Being amongst the bustling businesses of the Galleria area, lunch was always part of our bigger picture,” co-owner Rob Wright said. “We took the proper amount of time to make sure this is executed the way we have always envisioned it, and with that, we look forward to serving Houstonians and business professionals alike.”

The Warwick opened in April with an eclectic menu that paid nods to Houston’s, the former occupant of its building at the corner of Fountain View and Westheimer. Consulting chef Antoine Ware has completed his contract with the restaurant and is no longer affiliated with it.

Upcoming food event

Feges BBQ will collaborate with Texas distillery Treaty Oak on a five-course dinner with spirit and cocktail pairings. Treaty Oak chief operating officer Robert Jacob Lerma will be in town to represent the brand, and every attendee will leave with a bottle of Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon. Tickets, $130 per person, are available now through the Feges BBQ website.

Here’s the menu: