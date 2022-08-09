New nightclub hits reset in Midtown with skyline patio views, crystal-clear sound, and clever cocktails

A group of Houston hospitality veterans are bringing a new dance club to Midtown. Reset will open later this summer in a newly constructed building at 606 Denis St.

Chef Ben McPherson, the owner of wholesale pasta company BOH Pasta, partnered with physician and entrepreneur Abdulla Kudrath to open Reset. They’re recruited John Stewart, most recently a manager at Bludorn, to serve as general manager; Fernando Guajardo (Jet Lounge) will be the hospitality manager.

Reset intends to set itself apart from other nightclubs in a number of ways, starting with its environment. Instead of a windowless room, Reset occupies the top floor of its building. A 1,200-square-foot, second floor terrace gives revelers a view of the downtown skyline.

“Our patrons can enjoy music, lights, and energy on the dancefloor inside as well as enjoy great conversation and views on the patio outside,” Kudrath writes in an email. “A space with so much versatility, that you could come any night and have fun with the people and music that you love.”

Speaking of the music, the partners have ensured it will have top-level lights and sound courtesy of a Void Acoustics sound system and a custom LED lighting system installed by local firm F4 Audio Group. Sound proofing materials will help the overall acoustics. As McPherson explains, he’s both released albums as a deejay and traveled to house music performances around the world, so he understands how important it is to get the right sound system installed.

“In a well-curated establishment the sound is crystal clear and while you can feel the bass punch you in the chest you are still able to hear the person next to you and not go deaf,” he writes. Later, he adds, “There is nothing like losing your mind and letting go on a great dance floor to the perfect vibe and groove.”

Stewart explains that he realizes he left a “great job” at Bludorn, but he’s been passionate about music for almost his entire life. He envisions Reset as offering a higher level of hospitality than other establishments, especially for people who don’t want to splurge on a VIP table.

“We will provide a few tables for bottle service, but my main focus is the people who want to come dance,” he writes. “Our beverage program will be built around that idea. Fun, fast and whimsical concoctions including non alcoholic beverages to keep you hydrated.”

Reset intends to host performances by local, regional, national, and international acts. That starts September 2 with a performance by Berlin-based house DJ Efdemin. Houston favorite Azrhi will host a monthly party called Sawa. Other locals include Sabanin, Noey Lopez, and Joe Dismal.

“For music we are curating a list of performers from around the world that are the best at their craft and influencing others everywhere,” McPherson writes. “While we will be bringing in acts from outside of the area our main focus is on Houston and the region. There is an amazing amount of talent here and we want to create a stage for this to be seen.”

When Reset isn’t hosting parties, the space will be available for private events. They could include buffets created by McPherson alongside custom cocktails and other details.

The recent fervor around the reopening of South Beach demonstrates that Houstonians are eager for more places to dance. At 4,000 square feet, Reset will be considerably smaller, but its attention to detail will likely serve it well. McPherson makes no secret of his ambitions for the new establishment.

“We are not creating a flashy club,” he explains. “While it will have some pretty cool elements to it, we are curating it to be focused on longevity.”