Houston's 'Bread Man' announces opening date for new Memorial-area cafe

White Elm Cafe front entrance
A look inside White Elm. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
White Elm Cafe Greek Pizza
The Greek pizza is topped with lamb meatballs and vegetables. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
White Elm Cafe duck banh mi
Duck banh mi on French baguette. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
White Elm Cafe pastry case
The pastry case will be fully stocked. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
White Elm Cafe Focaccia
Focaccia. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
The wait for the Bread Man's cafe ends this week. White Elm Café Bakery opens Tuesday, August 10, the restaurant announced.

As CultureMap first reported in October, White Elm Café Bakery unites four talented people with a track record of success in Houston restaurants: Tasos Katsaounis, owner of Bread Man Baking Company; Christopher "Chico" Ramirez, a founder of both The Boot and Field & Tides; and Scott and Stacy Simonson, chef-owners of Humble's acclaimed French restaurant Chez Nous. 

White Elm (14079 Memorial Dr.) offers an all-day environment with grab-and-go coffee and pastries in the morning followed by full service for lunch and dinner. The approximately 3,500-square-foot restaurant includes both a private dining room and an outdoor patio with total seating for 100 people. 

“We are excited to open our first White Elm Café Bakery in this Memorial neighborhood,” Ramirez said in a statement. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community by not only offering a chef-driven, dine-in menu, but also a grocery aspect for quality baked goods and the perfect place to grab a pastry and coffee on-the-go.”

Katsaounis developed the bread and pastry program, which will be executed by executive pastry chef Jamie Orlacchio (recently of La Table), while the Simonsons created the French-inspired savory menu that will be overseen by chef de cuisine Jesus Salinas (Liberty Kitchen, Field & Tides).

Pastry options include croissants, cookies, and cinnamon rolls, plus freshly baked breads and Greek-influenced items inspired by Katsaounis' heritage. The savory menu includes salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and heartier entrees such as a Gulf red snapper, lasagna, and filet mignon with bone marrow butter. 

Beverage options include a full range of espresso drinks made with locally-roasted Katz coffee, cold-pressed juices, and beer. Scott Simonson curated the wine list of American and European selections with 12 by-the-glass options priced between $8 and $14. 

